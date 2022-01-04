Bitcoin forecast 2022, BTC at $ 100,000 by half year

The market for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general are often considered risky due to the volatility of prices, that is, their continuous fluctuation towards upward and downward peaks.

As always when we therefore speak of forecasts Bitcoin it must be borne in mind that analysts often have opposing positions, with fronts seeing the cryptocurrency early on all-time highs and, on the contrary, clearly bearish positions.

According to the last price recorded on Monday evening, Bitcoin is worth about $ 46,000 per unit, as far as the 2022 however, there are many so-called Bitcoin Bulls, that is, the major investors, who in their forecasts give the BTC price a sharp rise over the next few months.

Second Antoni Trenchev, CEO of the Nexo company, i BTC could touch their maximum value of $ 100,000 by next June.

This upward forecast is also followed by other industry experts, first of all Michael Saylor from MicroStrategy, it is obviously not the result of optimism, but it is based on market analysis, so let’s see what are the elements that lead analysts to believe that the Bitcoin price will see a sharp increase in the short term.

How is the Federal Reserve Affecting the Bitcoin Market?

One thing analysts, who see Bitcoin rising in the markets this year, all agree on is that a key factor in the growth of the Bitcoin price 2022 it will be the attitude of the Fed and the policies adopted to combat dollar inflation.

At the moment, it is the monetary policy of the cryptocurrency that creates problems for cryptocurrencies US central bank (Fed), which announced the closure of the bond purchase program at an accelerated pace and therefore with interest rates that are expected to increase significantly in 2022.

However, there is no shortage of skeptics, who instead believe that this program, i.e. the increase in interest rates, will not really be completed, which will instead favor the Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin at 100 thousand dollars per unit by the end of June 2022! All BTC price predictions

For newbies, Nexo is one of the largest lenders in the digital finance market. In an interview with CNBC, Trenchev, who is CEO and founder of Nexo, affirmed his beliefs that during the next six months we will see an upward trend in Bitcoin, destined to reach an all-time high of 100 thousand. dollars per unit by the end of June 2022.

The reasons for this optimistic forecast lie in two reasons, first of all the certainty that institutional investors are approaching BTC, together with the increase in the number of large private investors who continue their purchases, such as Square And MicroStrategy.

Another reason for a sudden price increase Bitcoin 2022 instead, according to the analyst, it is due to the instability of traditional currencies and to dollar inflation set to rise this year, also due to the pandemic.

As for the possibility that the Federal Reserve increase i interest rates several times during the year, Trenchev considered the hypothesis absolutely and untrue, which should work in favor of cryptocurrencies.

In any case, this forecast that sees BTC at 100 thousand dollars in 2022 is the same one confirmed to The Independent by Steve Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager Digital.

With a recent Tweet then also the Salvadoran president Bukele, embraces the prediction that BTC hits $ 100.00 this year.

We remember that El Salvador it was not only the first country to adopt Bitcoin as a state currency, but the construction of a Bitcoin City.

Moreover, Bitcoin mining in El Salvador is powered entirely by the geothermal energy of the volcanoes, through a sustainable extraction process of cryptocurrencies, based on renewable energy sources and therefore al 100% green.

Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin at $ 6 million in the coming years

A bullish forecast for 2022 was also given by the largest Bitcoin investor in the world Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy, which on several occasions reiterated that Bitcoin will reach i 5 or 6 million dollars per coin. For Saylor there will be a real climb in market values, which will also mark the end of the volatility of BTC, when investments will be dominated by institutional finance.

However, one thing on which they all agree is on the value of Bitcoins as a long-term investment, that is, when their volatility has significantly reduced.

The bearish forecast, which sees the Bitcoin price plummeting to $ 10,000 in 2022

As we have already observed, there is no lack of forecasts of total decline, such as the one recently expressed by the finance professor, Carol Alexander, of Sussex University, who revealed to the CNBC that according to him 2022 will be the year of the tragedy for the Bitcoin. The digital currency in the analyst’s perspective is destined in 2022 to completely cancel its earnings and touch the downside peak of 10,000 euros per unit.

In any case, looking back, it must be said that in spite of all these bearish market forecasts, last year BTC increased their value. value of 60%, although the cryptocurrency markets in general have still been characterized by strong volatility.

Bitcoin market growing also thanks to green investments

Another element that according to analysts will contribute to characterize the cryptocurrency market on the rise in 2022 it is precisely the increase in Green investors.

In fact, what has always frightened many investors is the enormous energy consumed in extraction process (mining) of Bitcoins and also to process the various transactions.

However, now cryptocurrencies are getting closer and closer to complete sustainability, also thanks to the ban of China and the flight of miners to the USA, where one third of the energy is based on renewable sources and not fossil fuels.

Still to become sustainable many cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, have changed the method on which the extraction process is based, precisely in order to limit the production in CO2 and therefore the environmental impact of the digital currency.

We propose below the YouTube video of Crypto Diary which analyzes five altcoins, i.e. five alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin, for which it is expected in 2022 a significant price increase:

What about the Ethereum front? 2022 forecast for the second largest cryptocurrency in the world

The first cryptocurrency in the world is without a doubt the Bitcoin, but the second is with certainty to Ethereum, which despite the pandemic also recorded a good trend in 2021, thanks to the project Ethereum 2.0 which will continue in 2022.

Prize of Ethereum it is undoubtedly the speed and transparency of transactions, aspects in which it is superior to Bitcoin, as well as in the choice of using a different protocol for the extraction process, the proof-of-work (PoW) instead of proof-to-stake (PoS), which requires less energy and therefore pollutes less.

Ethereum closed at the end of last year with a value of 3,740.37 dollars per unit and according to many analysts in 2022 it should reach the peak of $ 6,000 to be exact by the end of the year.

Although we remember that the cryptocurrency market in general is particularly difficult to predict.