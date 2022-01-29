Bitcoin forecast 2022: it will reach 90,000 dollars

Finder.com interviewed 33 fintech specialists, including CoinFlip founder Daniel Polotsky, University of Canberra senior lecturer John Hawkins, and Permission Phief Product Officer Vanessa Harris. Thanks also to these interviews he created and published his own Bitcoin Price Predictions Report, according to which the price of BTC could exceed the threshold of $ 90,000 in 2022, e close the year around $ 76,360.

Bitcoin forecast in 2022

In the short term, on the other hand, neutral or bearish forecasts prevail, especially as regards next week.

The interesting thing is that compared to six months ago the long-term forecasts are now much less optimistic.

Taking 2025 as a reference point, in July 2021 the same panel had predicted an average price of $ 265,000 by the end of 2025, already reduced to $ 206,351 in October. Now this forecast has dropped to $ 192,800.

Instead, to be precise, the maximum peak expected on average by the panel for 2022 is $ 93,717.

The reason for the greater prudence would seem to be linked to potential interest rate hikes announced by the Fed for 2022, which led the panel to be more cautious than in recent months.

The influence of the Fed

On the other hand, just yesterday the Fed announced that it could soon be forced to raise rates, and the reaction of the price of Bitcoin was almost immediate.

The executive director of the crypto hedge fund ARK36, Mikkel Morch, studied this correlation, and says:

“Digital assets, including Bitcoin, tend to be more correlated with stocks during times of stress, when most investment markets run away from risk. Unsurprisingly, then, cryptocurrency markets moved almost in tandem with the stock market following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference in the aftermath of this month’s FOMC meeting. ”

Morch points out that the first market reaction to Powell’s words was actually positive, because they expected a more aggressive stance from the Fed. But the dovish Powell at the start of the conference was then replaced by a more somber and apparently worried Powell, much more. to awaken the bearish sentiment of the last few days.

He also points out that while the situation does not yet justify real stock market upheavals, Powell admitted that the Fed is willing to let the markets fall further in order to maintain its commitment to fighting inflation.

For these reasons short-term sentiment is by no means bullish, despite the fact that it is in the medium and long term.