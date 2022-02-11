Bitcoin forecast, why BTC could extend losses below $ 42.5K

Bitcoin failed again to break out of the $ 45,500 resistance zone against the US dollar. BTC is down and remains at risk of further losses below $ 42,500.

Bitcoin attempted another break above $ 45,500 but failed.

The price is trading below $ 43,500 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There has been a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $ 43,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair could fall sharply if there is a clear move below the $ 42,500 support zone.

The price of Bitcoin corrects the gains

The Bitcoin price attempted a break-up above the $ 45,500 resistance zone. However, BTC struggled to gain pace above the $ 45,500 level. It peaked near $ 45,900 and the price started a new decline.

The price has moved below the support levels of $ 45,000 and $ 44,500. Additionally, there has been a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $ 43,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair. The pair is now trading below $ 43,500 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

Bitcoin is finding offers near the $ 42,600 level. It has formed a low near $ 42,664 and the price is now consolidating losses. Immediate resistance is near the $ 43,450 level. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high $ 45,900 to the low $ 42,664.

The first major resistance is near the $ 44,000 level and the 100-hour simple moving average. The next key resistance is near the $ 44,250 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from $ 45,900 to the low of $ 42,664.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A clear break to the upside above the $ 44,250 level could open the door for further upside. The main resistance on the upside is still near the $ 45,500 level.

Other losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to initiate a new rise above $ 44,250, it may continue to move lower. Immediate bearish support is near the $ 42,600 zone. The next major support is seen near the $ 42,500 level. If there is a break down below the $ 42,500 support, the price could start a major decline towards the $ 41,200 level.