Bitcoin forecasts December and end of 2021: Omicron variable impact on BTC value

The price of Bitcoin closed the month of November below 60 thousand dollars. Here’s what the prospects could be for the end of the year

What to expect from the price of Bitcoin in the last month of the year? Will there be a recovery in values ​​and therefore a relaunch towards the new ATH or is it more likely a settlement on the current levels? When it comes to cryptocurrencies, the conditional is always a must.

It is even more so in the December 2021 due to the emergence of variables which, until a few weeks ago, were completely unexpected. The reference is obviously to the Omicron variant of covid19 which, since last Friday, has generated strong turbulence on all global markets (stock exchanges and oil in the lead).

Despite the context of strong uncertainty, there has been no retreat on Bitcoin which remained in the ranges of the previous week, demonstrating how the discourse on the new digital gold is only valid up to a certain point.

In other words, the new Omicron variant of Covid19 will not be regardless a bullish factor for Bitcoin but a driver whose effects are all to be deciphered.

Having said this, we can get to the heart of the topic Bitcoin forecast December 2021. We always remember that our estimates are only hypotheses to be consulted before making your own operational decisions. In any case, our analysis does not constitute an investment indication.

Bitcoin forecast December 2021

The starting point for talking about the Bitcoin forecasts for December / end of the year, is thecurrent price trends. Today, the value of BTC stands at $ 57,000, slightly above the level reached at the end of last week.

Bitcoin’s 21-week exponential moving average (EMA) remains in the $ 52,500 range, according to noted analyst Rekt Capital. This value represents support as a proven indicator of the bull market. For the trader, however, despite Bitcoin reaching a local high of $ 58,300, a definitive breakout has not yet occurred. In fact, the resistance at $ 60,000 continues to be far away (albeit very close).

For Rekt Capital, since the price of Bitcoin has fallen below this resistance, all attempts to break out of the area where prices appear to be compressed have failed.

In light of this context, it is possible that during the first part of December, the Bitcoin price may experience some instability. According to some analysts, the riskiest assets, including cryptocurrencies, could more markedly discount the uncertainty created by the Omicron variant.

Notwithstanding that, as stated by Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy of TD Securities, it is still early to understand what the impact of the variant will be on growth, it cannot be ruled out that in December there may be a re-edition of what happened. in March 2020 at the time of the first covid19 emergency (the most traumatic).

The perspective of bullish traders

The bulls hope that the December 2021 scenario may be similar to that of the spring of 2020 when, after the disastrous collapse caused by the arrival of covid19, cryptocurrencies triggered a long and deep recovery phase that led the values ​​to reach new records.

Are there any real possibilities that a similar situation could repeat itself? At the current state of affairs it is very difficult to say precisely because there are no precise indications on the real gravity of the Omicron emergency. It cannot be ruled out that everything could be a false alarm. It will probably be in December 2021 that there will be more precise information. Precisely for this reason it is advisable to remain cautious and continue to accumulate.

Bitcoin price at 50 thousand dollars remember moment at 30 thousand dollars?

According to Material Scientist, December will be a month that sees Bitcoin above $ 50,000. This is because an impressive amount has been created around this level.

If prices were to fall below this level, then many traders could change their perspective. According to analysts, however, at the present stage this hypothesis is unlikely. There is little to be frightened because, again according to Material Specialist, today’s 50 thousand dollars perform the same function that was previously paid by 30 thousand dollars.

