Bitcoin & Friends: 5 cryptocurrencies to buy by 2022!

The cryptocurrencies they are not going through a very good period, if we look at the markets, with the collapse of the price not only of Bitcoins, but also of other altcoins.

If the motivation for this bearish trend in the markets has been amply explained by analysts, who hold the responsible US central bank (Fed) and ban al mining Bitcoin applied by nations such as Russia and China, Bitcoin Bulls are however convinced that there will be no substantial long-term effects and that the long-term fate of crypto is even more rosy.

In any case, what is certain is that when prices collapse it is a good time to approach investments, to buy with significant advantages.

In the specific case of Bitcoin the advantages are relative, this is because compared to competitors the market capitalization is greater and has brought the price beyond $ 30,000 per unit, which makes them a good store of value like gold, but also not attractive to those who intend to start investing with little change and make a maximum profit.

But the crypto landscape is broader than this one thinks and the factors to look at to look for the rising stars in cryptocurrencies are many, such as technology and blockchain used.

Not only that, but also the term cryptocurrency is rather generic since together with Bitcoins we have altcoins, that is, similar and competing coins, but there are also stablecoin such as Tether, i.e. digital currencies linked to the inflation of fiat currencies such as the dollar and therefore less volatile. Then there are the NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) which are tokens different from each other and represent not so much coins in the strict sense, but are rather the new frontier of crypto-art.

In this article we will try to go beyond Bitcoins and identify what are the promises of the crypto world, that is, the altcoins that I promise to explode in 2022 representing an excellent investment, even better than BTC. In particular we will focus on four altcoins (Cardano, Solana, Lucky Block, Yearn.Finance) and a stablecoin (Tether).

As regards the 5 best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 then we also offer you the opinion of “Faares Q” than in his recent video YouTube addresses this very topic:

Watch out for Cardano (ADA), the cryptocurrency that could dominate the markets in 2022

Among the competitors of the BTC that promise an upcoming explosion we find Cardano which is a blockchain network with associated cryptocurrency (ADA) in clear growth and presents itself as a direct competitor of Ethereum.

We specify that the digital token is ADA and Cardano to the blockchain on which it operates, although generally out of habit we also refer to the digital currency by simply calling it “Cardano”.

Specifically, Cardano operates on a blockchain proof-of-stake (PoS) decentralized third generation and represents an alternative to the protocol proof-of-work (PoW)which instead is the one used by Bitcoins.

For these characteristics Cardano is actually one altcoin more efficient given its scalability is also sustainability, since this protocol consumes less energy and has faster transaction times.

The project dates back to 2015, but the platform and the token were only launched in the 2017, therefore it also represents a newer and more technologically advanced cryptocurrency than BTC, which at the moment has a low price per unit, but according to some analysts it promises a next season with a price hike in the markets. At the moment 1 ADA is worth about 1.07 dollars per unit, this reduced price makes the currency suitable for small investors, who with a small amount can hope to accumulate a nice hoard of tokens.

Solana (SOL) growing exponentially! Will this be the best cryptocurrency of 2022?

Solana another great promise of cryptocurrencies is considered, even in this case it is one blockchain decentralized founded in 2017 and therefore of new invoice, if we consider that the first Bitcoin was made in 2009.

It is an open source project made in collaboration between the USA and Switzerland. Compared to competitors such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, Solana can process a greater number of transactions, at a lower price and with much lower consumption, which are its strengths.

Sola had scary growth in the markets in 2021, almost equal to 12,000%, becoming the fifth cryptocurrency in the market, for a capitalization of over 66 billion and a price that today stands at $ 100.11 per unit.

The crypto world is not just Bitcoin! Beware of stablecoins, Tether on the rise

A currency that is having an incredible success in especially foreign markets, if we look at Turkey for example, is Tetherthis cryptocurrency is not a digital currency in the classical sense such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, but it is a so-called stablecoin.

In crypto jargon with the term stablecoin we mean some particular types of cryptocurrencies whose price on the markets is linked to a fiat currency, in the specific case of Tether it follows the US dollar. It is easy to understand that this feature attracts towards stablecoins investors of a different type than Bitcoin, this is because being tied to a fiat currency makes it less volatile, but it also limits the possibility of gains with a huge margin in the short term.

The best cryptocurrency of 2022 is Lucky Block according to analysts

Defined by many as the absolute best cryptocurrency to invest in this year, Lucky Block it is presented as a complex and original project.

First of all, it leverages innovation and presupposes the creation of one world crypto-lottery associated with Blockchain Lucky Block, with daily draws that reward holders of the associated cryptocurrency.

But, the marketing operation that Lucky Block hides is also brilliant, this is because the token does not exist yet, but it could still be purchased in presale.

The operation in fact provides that the Lucky Block tokens could be purchased before the official dissemination and listing and booked at a price 20-25% lower than the launch price, which will take place in February 2022. From the calendar, the presale should have stopped to February, but when you check the site you can see that the tokens in presale are sold out and you will have to wait for the launch next month to proceed with the purchase.

Lucky Block is a completely new and accessible experience to small investors because at launch on PancakeSwap a token will cost 0.0000003061 BNB, where with BNB we mean the value in Binance Smart Chain, digital currency that is currently worth $ 385.90 per unit. Lucky Block operates on the Binance blockchain and during the presale the tokens could only be purchased with payments in BNB (Binance Smart Chain).

Bitcoins have a competitor in Yearn.Finance, the cryptocurrency’s price skyrocketing

Another cryptocurrency destined for exponential growth according to analysts is Yearn.Finance, which has already had a huge return over the past year. As a unit price, tokens are worth a lot, but they can be split up in the purchase just like i Bitcoin.

Yearn.finance is a decentralized platform for exchanging cryptocurrencies with respective DEFI tokenwhich is currently worth more than $ 25,000 per unit.

It is therefore a direct competitor of BTC and Ethereum and among the top cryptocurrencies in the world.