Bitcoin? From 2022 it will be bought in the bank

Bitcoins? From 2022 they can be bought in the bank. At least for Banca Generali’s private customers, who will be able to operate in self mode by buying or selling the most famous cryptocurrency through the Conio Inc. platform, with which the bank 50% controlled by Assicurazioni Generali has entered into a partnership that is celebrating these days a year of life.

“We will complete the integration at the beginning of next year – Riccardo Renna, Chief Operation Officer & Head of Innovation of Banca Generali tells We Wealth – From that moment, customers will be able to operate safely on an asset class that could otherwise be risky if approached incorrectly “. For Banca Generali, this is “a further step towards the completion of our private hub with services and platforms available to our bankers and their customers”.

But how can customers invest? Once completed, the integration of the Conio platform within the Banca Generali Private mobile banking app will give the customer direct access to Bitcoin trading using the same environment that is already used in relation to other banking operations. All with the additional advantage of directly debiting or crediting your current account for the purchase and sale of Bitcoin without having to rely on payment cards or having to transmit data to third parties.

The possibility of opening wallets will be guaranteed to all customers for whom Banca Generali will constantly monitor the level of exposure to Bitcoins in relation to assets following a logic of protection of the customer. All this, however, leaving the possibility of operating in peace and safety, as confirmed by Renna: “We worked with Conio for an innovative custody solution based on a multi-signature system that ensures the custody of Bitcoins and the possibility of recovering the wallet in certain cases, such as that of a succession. This is made possible because Banca Generali keeps the third security key on behalf of the customer, allowing him to retrieve it in case of need. We believe this is the real strength of our proposal that distinguishes us on the market “.

And these are precisely the characteristics that Banca Generali was looking for for its project, characteristics that it found in fintech founded in 2015 in San Francisco by Christian Miccoli (formerly CheBanca! And Ing Direct, the one who brought digital banking to Italy, we could say ) and Vincenzo di Nicola (programmer who worked at Microsoft and studied at Stanford University, as well as having founded GoPago, a technology acquired by Amazon in 2013). Today Conio manages over 300,000 Italian crypto-currency portfolios and has doubled its customer base compared to a year ago.

The partnership – launched on 15 December 2020 – saw Banca Generali enter the share capital of Conio: Banca Generali in fact participated as main investor in an operation to increase the share capital of Conio approved for a total of 14 million dollars.

“An important industrial partnership – says Renna – We know that the future structure of the financial markets will certainly be influenced by the blockchain technology that continues to make its way. We are working with Conio at various tables to study possible adaptations of the blockchain to our processes and systems “. But that’s not all: it is an agreement that creates value on several levels, at least three. In addition to the industrial one, the financial one, “because as Banca Generali we believe in the potential of Conio and therefore we want to accompany its development path over time – says Renna – and commercial, because with the complete integration of the wallet we will add a further piece to our range of services “.