Bitcoin from hydroelectric power plants: the amazing all-Italian idea

Can clean energy produced through hydroelectric reservoirs produce cryptocurrencies? According to Francesca Failoni and Francesco Buffa, the answer is yes. Their power plants have computer centers and generate new revenue themselves.

Hydroelectric energy is among the most exploited in Italy as regards renewable sources. But in addition to electricity it can generate… Bitcoin Or better, cryptocurrencies in general. The idea was born in the alpine peaks near Trento thanks to two twenty-year-olds full of inventiveness.

Let’s talk about the financial director of the Alps Blockchain Francesca Failoni and colleague and partner Francesco Buffa. Both come from a course of study strictly based on economics. They could not fail to notice the exponential growth in the value of Bitcoin. So they jumped on blockchain technology, data centers installed directly on the control panel.

At the moment they are eighteen hydroelectric power generation centers that use their power to generate cryptocurrencies. In each of them, d is used to power the computers30 to 70% of the energy produced. The increase in revenue is equal to 100%. The objective of the two partners is to be able to reach thirty-two plants by the summer.

Bitcoin allies of the environment

The choice for this type of technology fell on hydroelectric for a simple reason. It is a renewable source that delivers energy continuously. Photovoltaics and wind are less constant, depending on the insolation or currents.

The moral of the story is clear. A virtual currency like the Bitcoin it can relaunch clean energy, becoming its ally. These two sources (one of current, the other of gain) can regenerate each other.

If these two guys are at the forefront of Italy, it is not so elsewhere. Switzerland has been launching the Helvetic Mine, which works with 100% green energy. It all seems downhill, but some doubts emerge.

The structure linked to Bitcoin consumes an average of 150 TWh. Such a need is about half of that of a state like ours. The risk therefore is that cryptocurrencies will come to monopolize the electricity market, causing its costs to increase.

To bring it to light was Professor Bruschi who manages theBlockchain Observatory and teaches at the Milan Polytechnic. It all depends on being able to establish a balance.

