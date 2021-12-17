Bitcoin, from Nigeria to El Salvador to conquer the world

Last August, the spotlight of the Bitcoin-related world suddenly turned on Nigeria. Underlying this unprecedented attention was a survey – also relaunched by Twitter founder and crypto-enthusiast Jack Dorsey – according to which 32 per cent of Nigerians own at least a small share of the most well-known of cryptocurrencies (the highest percentage at world).

The news was also picked up by the international media, including the BBC, causing quite a stir. Too bad that data was not true: the survey was in fact conducted online by the research company Statista without selecting a representative sample of the population. Simply put, 32 percent of respondents were using Bitcoin, not 32 percent of Nigerians.

Discovering the mistake, the spotlight just as quickly went out. And it’s a shame, because despite the inflated data, the sub-Saharan nation is still one of the most developed when it comes to the adoption of Bitcoin, as well as being a classic case study of the reasons that lead to the spread of cryptocurrencies in some areas of the world.

According to data from the Paxful trading platform, Nigeria – with 400 million dollars worth of Bitcoin transactions in 2020 – is second only to the United States in terms of trading volumes (other sources put it in third place, preceded also by Russia).

Overall, Singapore-based financial firm Triple A estimates that out of 300 million cryptocurrency users worldwide, 13 are in Nigeria: 6.31 percent of the population. one hundred of the population has access to the internet).

The reasons for the success

What are the reasons for this success? If in most advanced economies the buying and selling of Bitcoin is almost exclusively linked to speculation, in Nigeria things are very different. The Guardian recently gave the example of an importer of Chinese-made shoes operating in the city of Kano, in the far north of Nigeria: after the government’s ban on accessing foreign currency for the purchase of imported textile goods, the trader he followed his brother’s advice and started paying suppliers in Bitcoin.

It was not an isolated case. “There are a lot of restrictions on what you can and can’t do with foreign currency,” said Paxful executive Nena Nwachikwu. “Nigerians see cryptocurrencies as a means of circumventing restrictions and also as an investment tool.”

Added to this is the decision by the Nigerian central bank to devalue the official currency, the nairadespite runaway inflation. Bitcoins, as a result, have become the means (and the gamble, given the continuous ups and downs) with which many Nigerians hope to stem the loss of purchasing power.

And finally there is the political aspect: in October 2020 in Nigeria there was one of the biggest protests of the last decade. Thousands of people took to the streets to protest the police violence. The brutal crackdown that followed left 50 dead, including 12 shot dead during the Lagos protests on 20 October.

Financial repression

However, the repression was also financial: many of the organizations that promoted the demonstrations suffered the blocking of current accounts. To continue raising funding, they had to ask the population to donate using Bitcoin.

However, the Nigerian central bank did not stand by as cryptocurrencies spread as an alternative currency in an attempt to counter devaluation and circumvent government limits. On the contrary: as early as 2017, banks have been banned from supporting cryptocurrency transactions.

After an initial phase in which the ban was rarely enforced, in recent months more and more Nigerian citizens who use cryptocurrencies have suffered the freezing of accounts. In addition, Nigeria followed the example of China, and several other nations, by launching the eNaira, the official digital currency issued by the Central Bank.

If Nigeria has chosen to counter the spread of Bitcoin, other nations have instead decided to embrace it. This is the well-known case of El Salvador, which during the first week of September officially adopted Bitcoin as legal currency.

A decision, for now, unique in the world, with which the authoritarian president Nayib Bukele hopes to alleviate the serious economic problems of the country. In fact, remittances are worth a fifth of the gross domestic product of the Central American nation, but to send them it is necessary to incur high costs.

Bitcoin City

Credit Photo AP

Bitcoins, without prejudice to network congestion problems (which could be solved in the future), instead allow you to send money anywhere in the world by paying much lower commissions and above all allow you to receive them even to those who do not have a bank account (as it is the case of 70 percent of Salvadorans). The government estimates that El Salvadorians will be able to save $ 400 million in remittance fees annually.

However, the adoption of cryptocurrencies is not without risks. The Central American nation is well aware of this: on the first day bitcoins became fiat currency, they lost more than 10 percent of their value.

Precisely for this reason, traders are allowed to immediately change the Bitcoins received into dollars (the country’s other legal currency). However, those who do not have a bank account and do not have the ability to quickly convert cryptocurrencies risk finding themselves with the match in hand in the event of sudden collapses.

Not only that: the adoption of Bitcoins was not welcomed positively by investors, who saw in this measure a signal of economic weakness that immediately increased the yield of ten-year bonds, which went from 8.25 to 10 percent. .

Bukele, however, does not intend to stop, on the contrary: in addition to stocking up on cryptocurrencies every time the value collapses (as happened in recent days), it has recently announced the issuance of ten-year “bitcoin bonds” (yield set at 6.5 percent) to raise a billion dollars.

Half of these will be used to buy other cryptocurrencies and the other half to finance the birth of “Bitcoin City”, the futuristic city imagined by the president of El Salvador that will also use geothermal energy to produce (guess what) more Bitcoins .

Ukraine and Panama

Given the volatility of the best known of cryptocurrencies, this is a colossal gamble. But despite the limitations, the risks and the difficulties, other nations seem willing to at least partially follow El Salvador’s example. On September 8, Ukraine passed a law legalizing cryptocurrencies – which until now lived in a gray area – with the goal of opening this market to business and investors.

Unlike in El Salvador, Ukraine does not intend to accept Bitcoin as fiat currency, but to make the country – as the president said Volodymyr Zelensky during his official visit to the United States in September – “an innovative legal marketplace for digital goods”.

A similar move is also being studied in Panama, where a bill has been filed that aims to offer “fiscal, regulatory and legal certainty for the use, custody and issuance of currencies and digital assets based on blockchain in the Republic of Panama ‘.

From Africa to Central America to Eastern Europe, Bitcoins seem destined to spread, in some cases despite the opposition of governments and in others even with their direct support.

At the same time, most of the world powers are studying the issuance of digital state coins. China has been testing the blockchain-based electronic yuan for some time and is expected to perform the first full-scale trial during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

At the same time, the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Sweden and many other economies are studying or already experimenting with an official digital currency (the European Union is still only in the preliminary stages).

Overall, a PwC report estimates that 60 governments are working to create a digital currency, 88 percent of which are blockchain-based (but not decentralized, as they will be issued and controlled by central banks). A further demonstration of how the technological innovation launched over ten years ago by the anonymous Satoshi Nakamoto is destined, in one way or another, to forever change the way we conceive of money.

