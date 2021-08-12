Bitcoin from PSG for Messi. Italian clubs and cryptocurrencies

PARIS – The PSG pays Messi (also) with bitcoins. The market coup of Fr.aris Saint Germain, which he made sure for two years Lionel Messi, also causes debate why the Argentine champion will also be paid with PSG bitcoins, launched by Socios. However, digital finance also concerns Italian clubs such as Inter, Milan, Rome, Juventus.

Psg, Messi and bitcoin or Fan Token

In fact, a note from the club published on social networks informs that “Leo Messi is the first player in the world to be paid with Fan Tokens, having received a large number of Psg Fan Tokens. The inclusion of PSG Fan Tokens in the player’s welcome pack immediately binds him to millions of Paris Saint-Germain fans around the world ”. The Psg Fan Token is priced at $ 39 and a half.

Not only Psg: Socios also for Inter

Bitcoins and Blockchain chains on the cryptocurrencies they rely on, however, are not new to Italian football either. In fact, the same sponsor stands out on the Inter shirts that are preparing to take the field for the next Serie A, who ensures part of the engagement to Messi: Socios.com.

DigitalBits and Roma, BitMEX and Milan

On the shirts of the Rome camp instead DigitalBits, blockchain expert company, BitMEX is one of the main sponsors of the Milan, while on the market of cryptocurrencies Fan Tokens are exchanged JUV (at 12.32 euros, according to the quotation published on www.coinmarketcap.com) and the ACM (Ac Milan Fan Token, at $ 9 and a half).