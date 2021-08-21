Bitcoin from renewable sources can guarantee a future of clean energy Author: Cointelegraph – Economy and Finance

Clean the air: Bitcoin from renewable sources can guarantee a clean energy future



(Bitcoin) It may be the last thing people can consider when considering ways to ensure a clean energy future. tweet Postponed by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk in May, he said in the letter Tesla (Nasdaq 🙂 will stop accepting payments in BTC Due to the increasing use of fossil fuels for mining.

However, raising awareness of the high energy costs usually associated with Bitcoin mining has not negatively impacted the cryptocurrency ecosystem – quite the opposite. Following Musk’s tweet, many cryptocurrency mining companies have stepped out of wood products to explain how to use renewable energy (such as wind, solar and geothermal energy) to mine Bitcoin.

