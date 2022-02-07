Bitcoin funding rates remain negative for more than a week

On-chain data shows that Bitcoin’s funding rates have remained mostly negative for more than a week. If the past trend is anything to follow, this can mean that a bottom may be close.

Bitcoin funding rates have remained mostly negative for more than seven days

As an analyst pointed out in a CryptoQuant post, Bitcoin’s funding rates have been negative in the past week for the most part. Funding rates is an indicator that measures the periodic fee that Bitcoin futures traders have to pay each other to hold their positions.

When the value of this indicator is positive, it means that holders of long positions are currently dominant and are paying a premium to short traders. These values ​​occur when the market sentiment is strongly bullish. On the other hand, negative values ​​mean that the shorts now outweigh the longs and are willing to pay a premium to the longs. This type of trend can show that majority sentiment among traders is bearish at the moment.

Now, here is a graph that highlights the trend in BTC funding rates since April last year:

It appears that the indicator value has been negative recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As can be seen in the graph above, Bitcoin’s funding rates have been mostly negative for more than a week. Such values ​​suggest that the sentiment among most futures market traders appears to be bearish right now. In the chart, it is also visible that the last time such negative funding rates stuck longer than this was during the bear mini-market between May and July 2021. In this period, the formation of a bottom. Because of this, the quant in the post notes that current negative funding rates can provide ideal conditions for a turnaround.

BTC price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price is floating around $ 37.3k, up 11% over the past seven days. Over the past month, the cryptocurrency has lost 20% of its value. The chart below shows the trend in the price of BTC over the past five days.

BTC price has mostly moved sideways in the past few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

A couple of days ago, Bitcoin’s price hit a high of $ 38.6k before plunging back down to current levels. At the moment, it is unclear when the price of the coin will recover, but if funding rates are anything to consider, a fund can form under current conditions. However, it is worth noting that during the May-July consolidation it took about three months of negative funding rates before the fund was formed.

Image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com