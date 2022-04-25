Bitcoin Funding Rates Show Demand to Short BTC as $40,000 Level Becomes Resistance

Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated below $40,000 on April 23 as market expectations favored further losses.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

“Extreme fear” accompanies Bitcoin’s decline to $39,200

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed a bearish BTC/USD pair after the pair touched $39,200 at the open on Wall Street on Friday.

Coinciding with equities, Bitcoin now faced the possibility of resistance consolidating at the $40,000 mark, with traders showing their lack of confidence in a short-term rebound.

Data from on-chain analytics site Coinglass confirmed that funding rates on derivatives exchanges were firmly negative over the weekend, suggesting most market participants expected short strategies to be an upcoming trade. profitable.

BTC funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

For analyst Filbfilb, co-founder of the Decentrader trading suite, the relationship between long and short positions was another cause for concern.

Price at $47k: -LS ratio was 1:1 Price at $39.5k: -LS ratio = 3.5 Ruh-oh. https://t.co/Pazhwgj5vr — filbfilb (@filbfilb) April 22, 2022

“Bitcoin is back at this crucial level here. Losing this -> $36,000 looks like the next thing,” added Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe in a new Twitter update of the day.

The BTC/USD pair hovered around $39,800 at the time of writing, having avoided a trip to take buying liquidity below $38,000 thus far.

Meanwhile, cold feet among traders were echoed across sentiment indicators, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index returning to the “extreme fear” zone on Saturday.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index (screenshot). Source: Alternative.me

DXY resistance sought for BTC trend break

Despite the lack of confidence, not everyone was interested in abandoning their faith in Bitcoin beyond the short term.

“Get ready for the next run. Historically speaking, this has been one of the best ranges to buy Bitcoin in!” popular YouTuber Crypto Rover argued alongside a chart comparing Bitcoin price performance to the strength of the US dollar.

Annotated chart of the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY) against the BTC/USD pair. Source: Crypto Rover / Twitter

As Cointelegraph reported, The US Dollar Currency Index (DXY) is currently near two-year highs, and a reversal has historically given Bitcoin the fuel to break long-term downtrends.

1-week candlestick chart of the US dollar currency index (DXY). Source: TradingView

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.