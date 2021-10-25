Bitcoin futures ETF, beware of investing could do a lot of harm to your wallet

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted the pass to exchange-traded funds linked to Bitcoin futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group) recently.
ProShares was the first to list the Bitcoin futures ETF in New York and has now listed its ETF also Valkyrie always following the same bitcoin futures, that of CME Group.
As always happens with ETFs even in traditional finance, it is a question of double over double, but this is not the problem.
The problem is having linked an ETF to a futures. Investors who purchase this investment vehicle could incur losses due to exorbitant costs in certain particular market conditions. Costs and losses that, if they had invested directly in bitcoin through the spot market, they would not have had to bear.
Bitcoin futures ETFs: why?
The US SEC has found the easiest way to accommodate the pressures of the crypto sector that have been coming on the ETF side for years. The first proposals for approval precede, and by years, the request for approval of the Bitcoin futures made by the CME to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The Winklevoss brothers tried among the first and then gave up.
Choosing a Bitcoin futures ETF is a shortcut to the SEC, as Bitcoin futures is an investment instrument already regulated by the CFTC.
More damage than in the spot market
Small savers interested in the Bitcoin futures ETF should be careful because what the SEC has authorized could do them more harm than good.
Ironically, this path was chosen to protect small investors from the pitfalls of the bitcoin spot market, but it could prove to be a real stab in the back.
Contango, the risk of ETF futures
What do the investors in the B.itcoin futures ETF? In the dynamics of the futures market, it is not uncommon for the price of futures with a longer maturity to be worth more than those with a shorter maturity.
Indeed, in commodity markets, it is normal for longer-term futures contracts to trade at higher prices than short-term ones.
But this normal dynamics in the futures market, known as contango, it could harm investors if the analyzes were to give a much higher price in the future than in the present (just like in these months that await us).
And in fact some analysts expect an average negative return of 5% – 10% on the CME bitcoin futures curve, as reported by Coindesk.
Bitcoin futures ETFs and small investors
Investing in complex instruments is never easy, because you not only need to know the underlying well, but also the operating mechanisms of the complex instrument.
Here, if the US SEC has chosen the simplest way for itself, this does not appear to be for small investors willing to invest in bitcoin. Better to take only the risk of the wide volatility of the market by investing in a spot purchase, than having to bear unnecessary costs deriving from the purchase of complex instruments.