Bitcoin futures ETF, beware of investing could do a lot of harm to your wallet

More damage than in the spot market

Small savers interested in the Bitcoin futures ETF should be careful because what the SEC has authorized could do them more harm than good.

Ironically, this path was chosen to protect small investors from the pitfalls of the bitcoin spot market, but it could prove to be a real stab in the back.

Contango, the risk of ETF futures

What do the investors in the B.itcoin futures ETF? In the dynamics of the futures market, it is not uncommon for the price of futures with a longer maturity to be worth more than those with a shorter maturity.

Indeed, in commodity markets, it is normal for longer-term futures contracts to trade at higher prices than short-term ones.

But this normal dynamics in the futures market, known as contango, it could harm investors if the analyzes were to give a much higher price in the future than in the present (just like in these months that await us).

And in fact some analysts expect an average negative return of 5% – 10% on the CME bitcoin futures curve, as reported by Coindesk.

Bitcoin futures ETFs and small investors

Investing in complex instruments is never easy, because you not only need to know the underlying well, but also the operating mechanisms of the complex instrument.

Here, if the US SEC has chosen the simplest way for itself, this does not appear to be for small investors willing to invest in bitcoin. Better to take only the risk of the wide volatility of the market by investing in a spot purchase, than having to bear unnecessary costs deriving from the purchase of complex instruments.