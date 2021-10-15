News

Bitcoin Futures ETF News, BTC Rises to $ 60,000

For the first time in six months, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) briefly crossed the $ 60,000 mark on some exchanges after reports began circulating that a Bitcoin futures ETF could start trading as early as Monday.

What happened

According to a Bloomberg report citing anonymous sources close to the matter, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) “probably won’t block” trading in these products next week.

JUST IN: Bitcoin futures ETFs said not to face any opposition at SEC, according to multiple sources confirming this (aside, I’m hearing same thing). Pretty much done deal. Expect launches next week. Nice late night story from @kgreifeld @VildanaHajric @benbain pic.twitter.com/axT6ME4MeI

Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said that “several sources” have confirmed the same thing and that now a Bitcoin futures ETF is “pretty much a done deal.”

According to Bloomberg’s opinion, it is likely that the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is approved first and you start trading on October 18th, followed byInvesco Bitcoin Strategy ETF and from Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

Balchunas has entered theArk 21 Shares Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF, a new application from Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest and 21 Shares, on its list of ETFs with the greatest chance of entering the market first; the analyst expects the fund to start trading on December 27, 2021.

The SEC also indicated that ETF approval may be forthcoming, with a Twitter update advising investors to weigh the risks and rewards of a Bitcoin futures fund.

Bitcoin’s price jumped immediately after the news broke; at the time of publication, the world’s leading digital asset was trading at $ 59,363, down from an intraday high of $ 60,000.

Photo: Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

