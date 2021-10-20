Bitcoin futures ETFs record best debut ever

Tuesday the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE: BITO) made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, closing up 4.65% at a price of $ 41.94 per share.

What happened

The fund made history not only for being the first exchange-traded Bitcoin futures fund to be traded in the United States, but also for having the highest “natural” trading volume ever.

A total of 24.313 million shares were traded on Tuesday and the fund ended the day with trading volume of around $ 1 billion, according to Eric Balchunas, an ETF strategic analyst at Bloomberg.

$ BITO just about at $ 1b in total volume today (curr $ 993m but trades still trickling in). Easily the biggest Day One of any ETF in terms of ‘natural’ volume. It also traded more than 99.5% of all ETFs (incl some bigs like $ DIA, $ ARKK, $ SLV). It def defied our expectations .. pic.twitter.com/rWIPSAJboT – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 19, 2021

Balchunas reported that BITO traded over 99.5% higher than other ETFs on the market, including heavyweights such as theSPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE: DIA), theARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and theiShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV).

The ETF strategic analyst defines “natural volume” as one made up of several trades executed by small investors as opposed to a large order that appears as volume although it is a trade planned in advance by an investor institutional.

If we don’t exclude ETFs where their Day One volume was literally one pre-planned giant investor or BYOA (not natural), it still ranks # 2 overall. Here’s that list. The reason some of these shouldn’t be included IMO is they don’t really represent grassroots interest. pic.twitter.com/wmZiHnpFrS – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 19, 2021

“The other result today is that it will make it much more difficult for the next ETFs on the list to succeed; Timing is key, ”Balchunas said.

Once an ETF gains popularity and considerable liquidity, it becomes “virtually impossible” to take hold of that liquidity as the ETF is seen as the “right one,” Balchunas said.

Several Bitcoin futures ETFs are pending approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission, but the next ETF ready for listing appears to be the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

Valkyrie’s Bitcoin futures ETF is expected to go live on October 20 under the stock symbol $ BTFD, a term often used in the cryptocurrency community when urging investors to “buy the f **** to down”.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was up 2.65% daily to $ 63,900.

Photo: Executium on Unsplash