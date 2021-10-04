Bitcoin Gained Stronger Despite Government Interventions From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Edward Snowden: Bitcoin has gotten stronger despite government interventions
Edward Snowden highlighted the antifragility of (BTC) despite increasing regulatory scrutiny on cryptocurrencies around the world.
In a tweet posted on Sunday, the former US Central Intelligence Agency agent said Bitcoin has gotten stronger despite government bans and anti-crypto policies.
Snowden’s tweet quoted a comment from him dating back to March 13, 2020, at the height of the Black Thursday which saw crypto and equity markets plummet over fears related to the coronavirus pandemic.
