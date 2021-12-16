Bitcoin gets rid of ‘dumb money’ as retail traders buy more and more BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) is back in fashion for ordinary investors at $ 48,000, as data confirms the largest buying activity since March 2020.

In a tweet published on December 14, analyst Willy Woo highlighted an important trend that has been absent from the Bitcoin market for more than 18 months.

Retail traders add BTC as in March 2020

After plunging to $ 3,600 in March 2020, BTC / USD has been the target of numerous buyers – now it appears that the phenomenon is back in action.

Changes in wallet balances containing 1 BTC or less, usually related to small investors, reached their highest level since March 2020.

While circumstances remain the same, coronavirus fears and macro market turmoil due to central bank measures, the main difference at the end of 2021 is the price of Bitcoin, which rose from $ 3,600 to $ 48,000.

Either way, if the retail accumulation data is accurate, it looks like interest is growing strongly.

“The last time retail traders bought the correction like this was the minimum of the collapse due to COVID,Commented Woo.

The last time retail bought the dip this hard was at the bottom of the COVID crash. Probably nothing, few, etc etc. pic.twitter.com/HuxNxYMl48 – Willy Woo (@woonomic) December 14, 2021

As Cointelegraph reported this week, existing large HODLers continue to exhibit mixed behavior at current prices. Despite some sales, whales appear more reluctant to get rid of their BTC.

New record for the relationship between “smart” and “dumb” money

Meanwhile, the proportion of long-term investors has reached a new high relative to short-term participants in the market.

Related: Federal Reserve to Unveil Further Inflation Data Tomorrow: Will We See BTC Recovery?

According to the so-called “Smart Money Gap indicator,” consisting of data provided by the on-chain analytics company Glassnode, the gap between the amount of BTC belonging to “smart” and “dumb” money (long and short term buyers) has never been so wide.

In Bitcoin’s history, local peaks in the parameter ushered in the start of a bull run, indicating local lows in the price.

Annotated chart of the Bitcoin Smart Money Gap Indicator. Source: Twitter

The figures support the narrative that Bitcoin’s 40% correction from an all-time high of $ 69,000 has “swept away”Speculative bets from the market.