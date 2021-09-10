Bitcoin Goes Legal In Ukraine, Parliament Passes Law By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The becomes more institutional after the Ukrainian parliament almost unanimously passed a law making digital money legal, with clear rules for its use.

Unlike what happened in El Salvador, Kiev has not yet allowed the use of the virtual currency for services and payment of taxes, but according to the newspaper Kiev Post, the government intends to open its use to companies and individuals within 2022 once the regulatory framework is clearer.

The law defines virtual currency as “an intangible asset expressed in the form of electronic data”, bringing an important legal improvement for Bitcoin following criticism from many financial institutions and authorities.

According to Jeremy Rubin, CEO of bitcoin research and development laboratory Judica, “improving the legal status of bitcoin in Ukraine is a laudable symbolic measure,” but bitcoin “seeks neither permission nor forgiveness in its mission to protect communities persecuted by unjust governments “.

Additionally, the new law has established that businesses offering crypto services will be able to be based and then pay tax in Ukraine, through a $ 3,100 license and demonstrating transparency standards set out in the newly passed law.

“The regulatory conditions will attract more and more companies in the sector”, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian minister for digital transition quoted by various media, adding that these companies “will be able to pay our taxes”, and “will be protected by the state”.

Another important step that differentiates Kiev from the Salvadoran state is the attempt to protect investors, with transparency standards and security requirements that must be respected by financial companies operating with crypto in order to protect customers from possible fraud.

Meanwhile, the crypto market does not seem very impressed by the news with the BTC remaining almost stationary in the $ 46,000 area, and up 2.3% to $ 3,460.