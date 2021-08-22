Bitcoin, golden cross on the way

Bitcoin is close to the golden cross again. This is a technical figure highly anticipated by analysts and which generally preludes an upward trend.

According to several analysts, the golden cross, that is the crossing between the 50-day and the 200-day moving average of bitcoin will take place in a few days. The singular thing is that this golden cross closely follows the death cross that took place on June 29th.

According to Rekt Capital, there would be only two days left for the golden cross on bitcoin to occur again.

According to the analyst, the formation of this technical figure invalidates the previous death cross. This in fact should have brought bitcoin to $ 29,000, but we have seen that BTC only briefly went below $ 30,000 (in the third week of July) and then started a climb again that currently brings it to $ 46,000.

Anyway according to Rekt Capital swe are again in a phase of macro accumulation:

“The last time we saw a death cross happen and then a golden cross 60 days later, it was 2019 and in 2019 we saw a period of macro accumulation, so the same logic extended to this scenario, having a death cross and now a golden cross, should essentially give us more information that this is actually a period of macro re-accumulation at these highs because we are seeing consolidation. We have seen 29k to 39k consolidation over a long period of time for multiple weeks, a consolidation period of multiple months and now we have broken out of there and could see a sign of macro re-accumulation happening here. So a golden cross happening here would be a good sign, not necessarily that we would see further upside, because we haven’t seen much downside from the death cross ”.

In short, the golden cross is a sign of a bullish signal for Bitcoin but an upward price explosion is not to be expected just as the death cross did not lead to a downward price explosion.

What Rekt Capital points out is that as long as the technical picture remains that way, investors could be bullish in the long run.

Surely bitcoin is showing itself resilient from the political and economic scenarios. In fact, BTC did not seem particularly impressed since the approval of the Infrastructure Bill in the United States, which should also have put the crypto sector in difficulty. On the contrary, as the US Senate debated, BTC hit $ 46,000.

The CTO of Tether and Bitfinex is also optimistic, Paolo Ardoino:

“A return to bullish sentiment can sweep through the cryptocurrency markets today, despite headwinds, including yesterday’s hack. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, is an unstoppable technology. This can be unpleasant to some critics who look on the sidelines. However, they should do well to remember that this is a battle technology built under the most adverse conditions imaginable in the open public internet. “

According to this view, there is no technical analysis that holds, nor law that can stand in the way of BTC. Bitcoin is simply unstoppable.