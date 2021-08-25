Bitcoin, growing interest of institutional investors

Thanks to growing interest from institutional investors, the dominance of large Bitcoin transactions has increased from 30% in 2020 to over 65% in 2021.

The on-chain market analyst makes the picture of the situation Glassnode:

“THEThe dominance of large Bitcoin transactions (> $ 1M) has increased from 30% in 2020 to over 65% in 2021. This reflects a growing share of institutional interest, and the transfer of capital through the Bitcoin network. “

In its on-chain report referring to week 32, 2021, Glassnode reported its data on the crypto queen, revealing that dominating the scene are large BTC transactions.

“The dominance by volume of on-chain transactions for values ​​above $ 1M + (~ 23 BTC + at $ 43.5k). Since September 2020, the dominance of these large transactions has increased from 30%, to 70% of the total value transferred. [..] This week, the $ 10M + volume dominance followed with a 20% spike in support of the price rally. “

On the one hand, the transactions of large institutional investors continue to grow, on the other transactions under one million dollars decreased, with a dominance from 70% to around 30% -40%.

Institutional investor capital prefers the Bitcoin network

Dominating the scene on BTC are holders, accumulators, strategies usually not interesting for small traders of this ever-expanding crypto market. Indeed, rather favored by institutional investors as well.

Only in this August 2021, JPMorgan Chase launched its own fund on bitcoin. The largest bank in the United States has therefore started offering its Private Bank clients the new bitcoin products for its first time.

Not only the Bitcoin ETFs, for years postponed to American territory, are instead been approved in Europe, again this month. This is the Melanion BTC Equities Universe Ucits ETF, listed on Euronext in Paris.

ETFs are financial instruments that facilitate access to crypto precisely for institutional investors.

Not to mention the great success of Grayscale which issued its Bitcoin-related shares, the GBTC which continue to attract large investors. From banking giant Morgan Stanley to equity investment rock star Cathie Wood, and many more.