Bitcoin, halving on the way! Price explosion guaranteed!

While cryptocurrencies, come on Bitcoin to lesser-known altcoins, they sink into global markets and there are those who scream at the recession, crypto supporters instead point the finger towards the impending halving, which is expected to blow up cryptocurrency in the medium and long term.

If in fact due to a series of contingent actions the Bitcoin price is in free fall, according to advocates of digital currencies the crypto boom is scheduled for 2024.

In 2024 in fact, according to forecasts, a phenomenon called halving.

The Bitcoin “halving”, which in Italian can translate into halving, is a process that is part of the life cycle of BTCs and consists of a change in the rate at which the new tokens enter circulation, which is in fact halved.

This process underlies the fact that Bitcoins are a limited good and must remain so, that is, it is possible to extract only 21 million tokens, while the fiat currencies, euro or dollar are unlimited in supplies.

Direct consequence halving it is typically an explosion of the Bitcoin price over a maximum of one year, precisely because the halving is designed with the aim of reducing the remuneration of those who extract the tokens and increase the market value of BTC.

Basically, after the halving, halving the reward, the cost of mining doubles, as miners lose 50% of profits.

All of this should have a positive impact on BTC price, that is, it should rise, since the unit value of the currency is adjusted to the new costs for the mining.

But let’s see in simpler words and in more detail what it is the halving in the process of Bitcoin mining, how does it affect the BTC price and above all in what it consists of.

How Bitcoin mining works and what is halving

To understand how it works and what it is for the halving some background on the general functioning of the Cryptocurrencies.

Explaining it in the shortest and simplest way possible the Bitcoin mining, i.e. the process by which new tokens are created, consists of a series of computer systems at work to solve cryptographic puzzles, which are complex calculations, in order to validate transactions on the Blockchain. The reward for the resolution of the calculation are the new tokens, which also constitute the “pay” of “Miners”.

In this system the miners practically compete and compete with each other to find the solution and the new blocks first, as a reward. miners receive the Bitcoins.

Always starting from the assumption that they can be put into circulation, that is, extracted, only 21 million tokens, after which no others will be created, because Bitcoins are born and are conceived as a limited good in nature. Now, the creator of the BTC, Satoshi Nakamoto, mythical and legendary figure, has predicted that the “reward” for miners is halved, the halving in fact, every 210,000 blocks added and on average this happens every four years, with the last halving dating back to May 2020.

The next Bitcoin Halving is scheduled for 2024, we see the effects this process will have on investors and BTC price.

Halving and Bitcoin as a deflationary currency as opposed to fiat currencies

At this point the question readers will be asking is: but what’s the use of halving?

Halving halves the rewards, that is the profits, that miners get precisely from mining, that is, from the extraction, with the effect that after each halving extracting BTC becomes more and more expensive, because there are less profits for those who do it.

It follows that this makes Bitcoins one “deflationary” currency, that is, born so that its value grows over time. On the contrary, the fiat currencies, dollar and euro for example, are destined to lose purchasing power over time.

According to another theory, one of the purposes of the halving would also have been to initially entice the first investors e miners to jump into the Bitcoin market, placing more tokens on the market and guaranteeing greater profits to those who mined it.

Marco Cavicchioli offers us an interesting insight into the character of Bitcoin as a deflationary currency:

What have previously been the effects of the halving on the Bitcoin price?

Assuming that ad affect the Bitcoin price they are many macroeconomic factors if we take a look at the past, the halving, based on empirical evidence, actually coincides with a BTC price increase.

The Bitcoin launch dates back to 2009 since then the halving, that is the halving of the rewards for the miners, has followed this calendar:

November 2012 (210,000 blocks extracted), the Bitcoin price was about 11 dollars per unit and in the space of a year it has practically increased a hundredfold;

(210,000 blocks extracted), the Bitcoin price was about 11 dollars per unit and in the space of a year it has practically increased a hundredfold; July 2016 (420,000 blocks extracted), the Bitcoin price fluctuated between 500 and 1,000 dollars per unit for months and in December 2017 it reached 20,000 dollars;

(420,000 blocks extracted), the Bitcoin price fluctuated between 500 and 1,000 dollars per unit for months and in December 2017 it reached 20,000 dollars; May 2020 (630,000 blocks mined), the Bitcoin price was around $ 9,000 per unit and reached $ 30,000 by the end of the year.

However, many analysts believe that in the early stages of Bitcoin’s life the link between the process mining and price stronger than it is today, in the maturity stage of cryptocurrency, and indeed any other halving will have an ever smaller impact on pBTC price.

Tracy Levine, Head of Data Analytics and Decision Science at the Blockchain Chamber of Commerce, he argues that if we look more deeply at the data by 2140, 64 halves should take place, but so far only three have occurred, so we are clearly behind the times. Given that every four years should serve others 244 years to complete 64 halves.

The next halving is scheduled for 2024. Bitcoin ready for the Crypto Boom

So if the last halving is scheduled for 2140, how will the rewards for miners? At this stage the profits should be represented by the commissions for the transactions in Bitcoin paid by users.

Summing up, to halving a sharp increase in the price of Bitcoin generally follows within a year, albeit not at the expense of a strong general volatility that continues to characterize the cryptocurrency market.

Investors should still take this date into consideration, especially as the next halving is near and in forecast for 2024, with the consequent crypto boom in sight for Bitcoins. And if we were to rely on the empirical evidence gathered so far, the halving calendar shows that after the halving there have always been upward spikes in the Bitcoin price.

What are the risks of halving and what consequences does it have on Bitcoin miners?

As for investors the halving results in upward peaks of BTC price caused by the fact that supply is reduced, but demand increases.

On the other hand, what is more complicated is to establish and quantify the consequences of the halving on miners, that is, those who deal with the activity of Bitcoin mining.

According to the data collected by analysts in a cyclical way when the price per unit of Bitcoins there is a decrease instead of active miners.

The halving according to some analysts risks causing a massive reduction in the number of miners, which would increase the probability of attacks on the network making the network is less secure.

In any case until now the network has never been hacked and much in halving theories remain in the speculative field.