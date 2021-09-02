Bitcoin has a lot of room to continue growing. These are the reasons why you should consider it

Bitcoin’s price has risen rapidly over the past month, and despite strong volatility, little has changed on Bitcoin’s investment thesis. Looking further, regulation could make the cryptocurrency market more mature and accessible to investors.

On August 23, Bitcoin (BTC) briefly crossed the $ 50,000 mark for the first time since May, and while it’s still down more than 20% from its all-time high, Bitcoin has now gained more than 50% from its recent low in July. Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, did even better, increasing by more than 100% over the same period. This shows once again how Bitcoin and Ethereum (and other cryptocurrencies) remain extremely volatile and it cannot be predicted what they will do in the short term.

If instead of wading the short term, but take a look at the BTC price trend over a time span of a few years, Bitcoin’s success and growth trajectory becomes clearer.

Here are three simple reasons why Bitcoin has a lot of room to continue growing.

Greater institutional adoption

The catalyst that has driven Bitcoin’s move from unconventional markets to the mainstream is institutional adoption, which is just an elegant way of saying that big companies are entering the cryptocurrency space. Their involvement comes in the form of accepting Bitcoin as a payment, holding Bitcoin as an asset, trading Bitcoin, creating Bitcoin-centric financial products, and more. The demand increases as more organizations take an interest in this space.

Consequently, the cryptocurrency market has changed a lot in recent years. Today it is dominated by bigger players. In July, the leading US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global published its institutional report for the first half of 2021. The report found that ‘a growing share of our clients now see BTC as a pillar in their long-term portfolios and an emerging store of wealth that competes with gold. […] BTC stored $ 657 billion of global wealth at the end of the first half as institutional investors such as traditional hedge funds, endowments and corporations increased their exposure over the period.‘

Order volumes support this growth. Coinbase’s institutional trading volumes represented 68.6% of the total volume in the second quarter compared to only 64.1% in the previous quarter and 60.7% in the period a year ago. Coinbase also indicated that Ethereum and other cryptocurrency assets are starting to make up a larger portion of total trading volumes. In the second quarter of the year, Coinbase achieved higher trading volumes of Ethereum than Bitcoin for the first time in its history, as decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens are gaining popularity. In short, a lot of money is flooding cryptocurrencies.

More financial products and better accessibility

Intuitive apps, sophisticated reporting, and detailed tax accounting are making it easier for people to buy cryptocurrencies. Depending on the track record and security of the exchange, investors can now earn sizable interest on Bitcoin, Ethereum, alternative currencies, and stablecoins.

Similar to a bank, exchanges like Coinbase will pay retail investors a lower interest rate than the company thinks it can get by lending that asset. Given the demand for large-scale trading, that interest rate is comparably higher than the typical savings account. It’s a win-win situation, because the exchange can lend your asset as collateral in exchange for a relatively safe, market-beating interest rate.

Similar to stocks, cryptocurrency assets have different risk profiles that can suit the preferences of a particular investor, adding an extra level of sophistication to the space. Speculative investors can now purchase alternative currencies such as Ripple, Cardano, or Chainlink from a variety of exchanges, many of which pay interest.

Better investor protection

Basically, regulation aims to provide market participants with basic protections by creating a fair market. There is a lot of talk about the dangers of regulation, especially the SEC intervening and monitoring cryptocurrency exchanges. However, it is clear that the leaders of some of the largest cryptocurrency companies actually support regulation.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said during the company’s second quarter conference call:

‘I think we have always welcomed sensible regulation in this space. Basically we just want to be treated on an equal footing with any other traditional financial services company out there. ‘

Regulation has the potential to give the cryptocurrency market legitimacy. As we have seen with institutional adoption and the advent of new financial products, Bitcoin is gaining ground in several sectors it tends to be a good thing for this market.

Confidence

The stigma around Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency assets typically stems from the idea that they are difficult to understand or that the market is ‘opaque’. Despite all the progress made in recent years, this stigma remains a barrier to entry for many investors.

Regulation may complicate the cryptocurrency market somewhat and make it less profitable for some, but it could also add a level of confidence for investors and retail institutions.. Transparency, whether it comes from regulation, easier-to-use financial products, or better tax documentation, is critical to Bitcoin’s future as a financial asset.

The price of Bitcoin can change a lot in the short term, up and down, but in the long run, it is easy to understand the great potential of Bitcoin as the market becomes more mature.

