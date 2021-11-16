Bitcoin has a third US ETF

On the day during which Bitcoin returns, even if only for a few tens of minutes, below altitude $ 59,000 there is something moving on the upper floors of the international finance and that can only interest those who are investing in the first cryptocurrency in the world.

Let’s talk about the third ETF, this time of VanEck, which is listed at the CBOE and which completes the first triptych of Exchange Traded Funds in United States which replicate, once again, however, based on the price of Futures listed on Chicago, the price of $ BTC.

VanEck’s CBOE ETF is now live for trading

The third Bitcoin ETF arrives: here’s how it works

L’ETF which has been traded for a few hours on American markets is the third in chronological order, after thedebut took place a few weeks ago, with the first product accepted by SEC which was precisely of ProShares.

Also in this case we are faced with a product that replicates the trend of Bitcoin futures, according to the desired from SEC, which for reasons that honestly elude us continues to prefer this type of products compared to those a physical replica.

Arrived third and then in delay compared to the first two ++, VanEck Bitcoin Strategy has decided to try to gain market share by offering management fees lowest among the products that have already been listed. A predictable move, given that in particular that of ProShares has already collected important adhesions.

Will there be room in the US for so many Bitcoin ETFs?

Absolutely yes. The success of Bitcoin, net of the natural correction that took place in the night before us, it is there for all to see – and ProShares is already having problems in terms of contracts futures that he can buy to cover his own stock. Something to necessarily take into account since other types of will arrive ETF on the market USA.

There are still several in the process of being approved, with the management company who have no intention of backing down despite losing the time record train.

What Kind of News Is For Bitcoin?

Great news. Even if purists are not interested in this type of product, we are still in front of one normalization from Bitcoin as an investment asset. A normalization that will bring even larger institutional investors closer to the world of BTC, thus exerting positive pressure on the price.

Price that even today, on the occasion of the premiere correction of this bull run, he proved to be strong and perhaps out of the question. Because although the bears have taken control of the market, Bitcoin has been kept (save a short parenthesis) above i $ 60,000. Altitude from which to start again to attack a new one all-time high and towards i targets set by our forecasts, still perfectly valid just over 1 month from the end of the year.