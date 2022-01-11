Bitcoin has become an Asset Class

Conio analyzes the five events that changed the world of bitcoin forever, which has been an investment asset class since 2022.

Year 2022: bitcoin becomes in effect an investment asset class. Practically a “title “which can be bought in the bank, like shares and bonds, also in Italy. The forerunner will be Banca Generali through the agreement with Coinage.

“We believe that the trend has started and that – as always – there are several elements that are helping to develop it. This is a trend that in the next three years will be able to unfold its effect and in the meantime the price of bitcoin will continue to grow. Up to one million euros the value is sustainable: at that amount the market value will be similar to that of gold and therefore the effect will be neutral on the financial markets “ , states the Founder of Conio, Christian Miccoli, which continues: “There are 250 million wallets in circulation today and according to estimates they could reach 2 billion in the next three years: more and more investment portfolios will have their brick in bitcoin “.

The foundations for this trend were laid over the course of 2021 thanks to a series of five relevant events:

April 14. It is listed on Wall Street Coinbase , the largest platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies. The San Francisco exchange lands on Nasdaq without going through an IPO but through the direct quotation . The overall valuation of the company based on the opening price of $ 380 is 100 billion dollars (the session will close at 328 dollars, for an overall valuation of the group of around 85 billion). But the value of the share is well above that of several US banks: above $ 104 for Morgan Stanley, $ 168 for JP Morgan Chase, $ 48 for Bank of America and $ 64 for Citigroup (as of January 4). 2021, with Coinbase at $ 247.7 per share). The market is willing to give this crypto exchange a higher value than it usually pays to some of the oldest and most prestigious banks in the world. The Coinbase listing itself is a endorsement of the crypto world : the SEC, authorizing it, has actually declared that an exchange produces value on a par with other productive activities in different sectors.

Lastly, to consolidate the entry of crypto among the asset classes are these data: funds that invest in digital currencies, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, they hold true 63 billion dollars. The number of investment vehicles in bitcoin & co has gone from 35 at the end of 2020 to 80 current and assets under management have also doubled: from $ 24 billion to $ 63 billion.