Bitcoin has been legal in El Salvador since 7 September, but discontent is spreading among citizens

Despite the decision to make Bitcoin legal tender has raised criticism and opposition, the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele goes straight on its way with the aim of implementing the new law on 7 September.

President Bukele stated, via Twitter, that the Chivo wallet – the technological solution that will be made available by the state – will be ready for download on 7 September and that it will integrate a function that will allow users to automatically change their bitcoins into dollars. As previously mentioned, all El Salvador citizens who download Chivo will get a donation of 30 dollars in bitcoin.

Esto ser lo que pasar el 7 de septiembre: People podr bajar una aplicacin para recibir pagos o regalos en #bitcoin or DLARES. Si quieren la descargarn y si no quieren, no. With she recibirn $ 30 dlares equivalentes en #bitcoin para consumption. Yes quieren, yes no, no. – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) August 23, 2021

Bukele then announced the opening of 50 branches across the country: these will be special branches where it will be possible to withdraw and deposit funds and educate people on how to use ATMs and digital wallets. Citizens will in fact have the ability to use ATMs to withdraw cash from their bitcoin balances. Bukele further stated that in the first 24 hours it will be possible to make withdrawals without commissions.

But, as we have anticipated, the path taken by Bukele does not appeal to many. Not only to the International Monetary Fund, which has already made harsh criticisms. Salvadoran citizens also expressed their disappointment with a street protest last Friday.

Workers, veterans and retirees marched through the streets of the capital San Salvador expressing the concerns about the future use of cryptocurrency, particularly if it were to be used to pay wages, pensions and welfare instead of the US dollar, the country’s current legal tender. “We know this currency fluctuates drastically. Its value changes from second to second and we will have no control over it,” said Stanley Quinteros, a member of the Supreme Court of Justice workers union. However, Bukele has repeatedly highlighted that the adoption of bitcoin will not be mandatory, but optional, for individuals within the country.

The President also stressed once again how the use of Bitcoin could make it possible to make remittances less expensive, effectively reducing commission costs. Bukele indicated that the country spends over $ 400 million annually on remittance fees alone.

And precisely the issue of remittances could represent an important element of attention for the other Central American states that are waiting to observe the results of Bukele’s move to understand if the legalization of Bitcoin could be an advantageous move. In the event that the cost of remittances falls significantly, it cannot be excluded that other countries, with Guatemala and Honduras in the front row, they can follow in the footsteps of El Salvador.