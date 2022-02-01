Bitcoin has Bounced on Support but is now in short-term congestion

Bitcoin (BTC) has now become a widespread asset, especially in the conversations of many people, in fact we often read everything, and a new intervention by the ECB (European Central Bank) is in the last hours, which drops a research done by three of its analysts prominent who declare: “Bitcoin is becoming a pseudo-normal class for everyone, without its risks being understood.”
According to the three solons of the ECB, the bitcoin becoming “less exotic”, the more dangerous it becomes for the mass, so they want attention from the Authorities who must avoid contributing to new investments in the sector, such as to increase the capitalization of BTC.
The ECB published – “The Bitcoin Challenge: How to Tame a Digital Predator”
As a source of these statements today, we can see that the price of Bitcoin has not been scratched in the least, and remains in a kind of congestion very evident on the 1H chart.
The price has been moving since January 27 in a range between $ 35800 and $ 38500 and has touched the resistance several times, and even now it is traveling against it, while on a cyclical level it is in a buying area and has time to go up for the next 48 hours.
The subsequent resistances we have first at 40K and then the main one for this rebound towards 42.5K.
Although graphically not included in this analysis, it should be noted that on the daily the indicator sector is turning upwards even if they have not yet entered the purchase area.
The correlation between Bitcoin, stock indices and Vix is still evident
By connecting to a previous analysis published on FXempire “Bitcoin is Digital Gold, but it has a High Correlation with S & P500 and Stock Markets”, on the following chart we can see how the correlation between Bitcoin and stock indices is once again evident also in relation to the VIX, which is the index that measures the volatility of the markets, also called the fear index.
Since January 26th, the Vix (red line) has been falling, while the set of the main stock indices plus Bitcoin and Ethereum have risen, while since the end of December ’21 the movement has been the opposite.
