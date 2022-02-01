Bitcoin has Bounced on Support but is now in short-term congestion

Bitcoin (BTC) has now become a widespread asset, especially in the conversations of many people, in fact we often read everything, and a new intervention by the ECB (European Central Bank) is in the last hours, which drops a research done by three of its analysts prominent who declare: “Bitcoin is becoming a pseudo-normal class for everyone, without its risks being understood.”

According to the three solons of the ECB, the bitcoin becoming “less exotic”, the more dangerous it becomes for the mass, so they want attention from the Authorities who must avoid contributing to new investments in the sector, such as to increase the capitalization of BTC.