Bitcoin Has ‘Green Light’ Now in US, MicroStrategy CEO Estimates By Investing.com

By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:) Chairman Michael Saylor noted that the recent mandate issued by the United States government last month on the cryptocurrency sector gives the cryptocurrency a “green light” for its development in this country.

“What we had with the executive order was the president of the United States giving Bitcoin the green light,” Saylor said at the “The future is bright” conference he offered at the Bitcoin 2022 event that took place in Miami between June 6 and April 9th.

“When was the last time the president of the United States directed the government to embrace a new asset class? Never in the last 100 years of history”, said the businessman.

“Bitcoin is taking a victory lap. A year ago perhaps the government was going to ban it, but now it has been adopted. Congress and the Senate are enthusiastically evaluating it,” added the billionaire.

Microstrategy, a business intelligence, mobile software and cloud-based services technology company, holds more Bitcoins than any other company in the world, with around 125,051 of these coins on its balance sheet.

More institutionality

According to Saylor, institutionality in general also increased, referring to the large and traditional investment banks and their position regarding Bitcoin, the main cryptocurrency, and the sector in general.

“Two years ago I went to Merrill Lynch and told them I wanted to buy Bitcoin, they laughed at me; They told me that they were not allowed to talk about it or they would be fired. I took out 175 million dollars from that bank and went to another”, said the businessman.

“Now in my inbox is a Bitcoin investigation from Merrill Lynch, sent to me by the same broker,” he added.

Every big investment firm is starting to hedge Bitcoin, Saylor said. Which reinforces his statement regarding the increase in the institutionality of cryptocurrency in the capital market and the economy.

The businessman confirmed his position in favor of Bitcoin as an even better investment instrument than : “If you want to turn $250 million into $6 billion, buy Bitcoin, don’t buy gold,” he said.

“As you can see, yes, I am still optimistic about Bitcoin,” he said.

The Bitcoin 2022 event is organized by Inc, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, and managed to attract around 35,000 people.

