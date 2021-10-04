Bitcoin has grown stronger despite government interventions

Edward Snowden highlighted the antifragility of Bitcoin (BTC) despite growing regulatory scrutiny on cryptocurrencies around the world.

In a tweet released on Sunday, the former US Central Intelligence Agency agent claimed that Bitcoin has grown stronger despite government bans and anti-crypto policies.

Snowden’s tweet quoted a comment from him dating back to March 13, 2020, at the height of the Black Thursday which saw crypto and equity markets plummet over fears related to the coronavirus pandemic.

As Cointelegraph reported at the time, Snowden remained unmoved in the face of Bitcoin’s 50% drop, commenting instead “this is the first time in a while that I have wanted to buy Bitcoin.“

“It has increased about 10 times since then, despite a coordinated global campaign by governments to undermine public understanding and support for cryptocurrencies.Snowden tweeted Sunday.

During the Black Thursday crash in March 2020, Bitcoin slipped to $ 3,800. A little over a year later, it set a new all-time high at around $ 64,800. At the time of writing, the spot price is hovering around $ 48,000, a more than 10-fold increase since Snowden’s tweet in March 2020.

Indeed, 2021 was a year of radical crackdowns against Bitcoin and crypto, especially in China. Beijing authorities have significantly stepped up anti-crypto policies.

Several Bitcoin miners have fled the country, moving their hardware to overseas facilities. The blocking of crypto mining activities in China has even caused a huge temporary drop in Bitcoin’s hash rate.

Anti-Bitcoin sentiments also seem widespread in Washington, and some members of Congress have adopted negative rhetoric about cryptocurrencies calling for stricter regulations.

Regulators like Gary Gensler, chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, have pushed for tougher crypto laws that critics say could hinder digital innovation in America.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin adoption continues to grow and even nations join the fray. Recently, El Salvador went down in history as the first country to accept BTC as legal tender, in a move that could have significant implications in Central and South America.

Snowden has already commented on El Salvador’s Bitcoin law, stating that other nations may have incentives to accept BTC as a reserve asset.