Bitcoin has lost all stability! BTC BTCUSD BNB will be the future of cryptocurrencies! BNBUSD Ethereum will drop more than 20% ETH ETHUSD

photo freepik.com

In the statistics obtained today, we witnessed the breakthrough that we expected to have from Monday. Although the current figures are not that high, we expect that it can recover in the course of this week or even the next, since Ethereum and Bitcoin are down a lot.

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Analysis Of The Day – My Bitcoin Have Faith To Bounce Back Soon

For yesterday, April 12, the famous Bitcoin cryptocurrency had a value that surrounded the $40,003.39 at 8:40 a.m. And to this day, Bitcoin is worth $40,128.54 at 08:40 am, giving it an increase of (+0.38%) in values.

Bitcoin would have improved a lot on the charts for today, even though it started with somewhat low amounts, it rose from 9:20 am yesterday, staying with very positive numbers until 20:09 pm. From this last hour until 4:40 am, it would be in the red or bearish, also with ups and downs, but the negative numbers stand out more.

It was only at 4:44 am, when it would go up again and could stabilize in gains until the current time.

Its highest amount would be the one at 15:04 pm yesterday, with a value of $40,617.15. While his lowest amount would be an average of $39,420.07 at 22:44 p.m.



Current Bitcoin chart for 24 hours

Analysis of the day of the Ethereum cryptocurrency – Ethereum’s earnings for today, leaves the investor calm but pending statistics

This comparison would start yesterday at 9:00 am, where it would reach the value of $3,006.42. Ending then today at 8:50 a.m., which his numbers would surround the $3,056.4.

There is not much to limit for Ethereum, it has had only one moment of the day that gave it a slip, which was from 20:44 pm to 1:00 o’clock in the morning. After that, its figures have all been positive and with large amounts, although with ups and downs it can be said that it has been a good start for Ethereum, giving it a profit of the day in (+1.33%). However, its figures are still too low compared to the week, and there are no intentions of returning to the previous amounts.

His highest amount for Ethereum would be at 15:04 pm yesterday, with a value of $3,076.92. However, its lowest amount for this cryptocurrency would be an average of $2,976.72 at 22:44 pm yesterday as well.



Current chart of Ethereum during the 24 hours

Analysis of the day of the cryptocurrency BNB – BNB my future I entrust it to you, its figures swept everything

The favorite of the investing public, BNB was valued at $404.45 yesterday at 9:00 am. But at the close of 9:00 am today, you have a total amount of $418.28.

We should mention that the BNB stats look very good, there is no negative amount regarding its opening value. Moreover, every certain range of hours it would rise in large proportions, until today’s closing time, giving it a profit in percentage of (+ 3.13%). The numbers captured for today would be in the weekly average, but they would not be the most outstanding.

The lowest amount reached during the 24 hours would be that of its opening. And on the other hand, its highest value would be $420.28 at 8:04 a.m. today.



Current BNB 24-hour chart