“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. JP Morgan boss doesn’t change his mind: “Bitcoin? Has no value”

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan (NYSE :), confirms his skepticism about: “Our customers are adults, if they want to have access to this market we provide it to them transparently”

Last May he compared Bitcoin to marijuana today Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, proves he hasn’t changed his mind about cryptocurrency. Indeed, during a live broadcast Dimon added to the dose: “Personally, I believe that Bitcoin has no value,” he explained using the word “worthless” associated with Bitcoin.

CUSTOMERS ARE ADULTS

However, JP Morgan itself gives access to the cryptocurrency market to its customers. “They are adults – commented Dimon himself during the Institute of International Finance event – so if they want to have access to the Bitcoin market, which we do not have in custody, we will provide it to them in the most transparent way possible” …

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

