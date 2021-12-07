Bitcoin has passed an important milestone

Since emerging from obscurity in early 2009, cryptocurrency pioneer Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has ushered in an entirely new digital asset class. Tokens are the oldest and most recognized of all cryptocurrencies and rely on blockchain technology to ensure the security of their transactions.

There is a lot of debate around Bitcoin’s long-term value and stability. However, with a growing number of well-known companies adopting it as a digital payment method and countries approving it as legal tender, the questions are slowly silenced.

Recent data shows that the Bitcoin network has passed an important milestone on the path to increasingly widespread acceptance.

Overcoming PayPal?

The Bitcoin network is now processing a larger payment volume than online payment leader PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), according to the data provided. In 2021, the Bitcoin network averaged $ 489 billion worth of transactions per quarter, making PayPal’s average $ 302 billion pale.

However, it is important to put these numbers into context. The rising price of Bitcoin has increased payment volumes as the price has more than tripled in 52 weeks (as of this writing). Additionally, because PayPal's transactions are conducted in government-guaranteed currencies, they do not suffer from the volatility inherent in Bitcoin. So while it's not necessarily a comparison between apples and apples, it directionally points to a growing adoption of Bitcoin as a payment method.

It takes some perspective

Additionally, despite the increase in volume, transactions on the Bitcoin network still pale in comparison to payment giants Mastercard and Visa, which on average processed $ 1.8 trillion and $ 3.2 trillion a quarter this year, respectively.

Then there is the number of transactions, which makes the difference even more stark. The Bitcoin network processes approximately 280,000 transactions per day, compared to approximately 366 million per day for Mastercard and 597 million per day for Visa. PayPal’s transaction numbers are also higher than Bitcoin’s, averaging around 53 million per day in the third quarter.

Twin children of different mothers

There is no denying that Bitcoin is all the rage these days and while surpassing this milestone is undoubtedly important, it is also somewhat arbitrary, particularly given the disparity between volume and transactions. It also doesn’t diminish the fact that PayPal is still the king of digital payments.

PayPal was the original online payment system and has long been the leader in digital payments. To illustrate this point, nearly 8 out of 10 smartphone users had at least a payment app on their phone as of the close of 2020, according to research conducted by Cornerstone Advisors. PayPal was by far the leader, installed on 65% of phones, while Apple Pay came in second with 26%.

It is also important to note that Bitcoin and PayPal have some sort of alliance. In late 2020, PayPal launched a service to allow its users to buy, own and sell various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, directly from their PayPal digital wallet.

The digital payments space is evolving

It is difficult to estimate the number of owners of Bitcoin, at least with some degree of accuracy. Some studies place the number at around 100 million, while others put it close to 300 million. As users store their cryptocurrency in digital wallets, exchanges or brokerage accounts, the task of estimating Bitcoin holders will never be easy.

For its part, PayPal closed the third quarter with 416 million active accounts, with approximately 44.2 transactions per account during the final 12-month period.

The explosion of fintech in recent years has made it clear that there will be more winners in the digital payments space. As the oldest and most established cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin will likely have a spot on the podium. Given his experience in digital payments, PayPal will likely be present as well.