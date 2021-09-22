Bitcoin has rallied, but don’t buy lower yet

After plunging more than 15% in the past three days, the now has rebounded. So the selloff is over? For a variety of reasons, we believe not.

The cryptocurrency followed other riskier assets such as stocks after the strong selloff due to the possible default of the Chinese real estate group Evergrande (HK :). At the same time, the, a traditional safe haven asset, gained 1.5%.

Considering the risk perspective, now that China’s PBoC has started injecting liquidity into the country’s financial system to avoid market disruption, investors may be encouraged that local regulators will not allow Evergrande to become a second Lehman Brothers.

It is not sure that Beijing will let the company, the second largest real estate group by turnover, collapse to send a clear message to other heavily exposed local companies. As a result, a further boost to market sentiment, and risky assets in general, was Evergrande’s private negotiations with bondholders to pay the September deadline, which keeps default within reach.

Bitcoin is up 3.8% on Wednesday at the time of writing, rising in tandem with regional stocks and US futures. The cryptocurrency found support at the 40,000 level.

So why don’t we recommend that investors buy low now? The technical picture is worth a thousand words.

At this point, the digital token run is only considered a return move to retest a completed head and shoulders maximum, presumably propelled by the short-covering.

Furthermore, if the price continues to fall below 28,890, it will have established a long-term downtrend.

Trading Strategies – Short Position Setup

Conservative traders they should wait for the price to retest the integrity of the neckline, followed by the selling that could push the price below $ 40,000, before going short.

Moderate traders they should wait before going short. The price we see now is on an intraday basis only.

Aggressive traders they may go short, as long as they accept the greater risk commensurate with the greater reward.

Trade example