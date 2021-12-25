Bitcoin Hash Rate Close To Record 200 EH / s, While 100,000 BTC Goes ‘Illiquid’ Every Month By CoinTelegraph



© Reuters. Bitcoin hash rate close to record 200 EH / s, while 100,000 BTC becomes ‘illiquid’ every month



(BTC) is about to reach a new all-time high in terms of a decisive parameter, and large mining pools have probably already taken the title.

Data from the monitoring resource MiningPoolStats shows that, as of December 20, the Bitcoin network hash rate is practically at its highest level ever.

Hash Rate Defeats the Specter of China Despite the $ 69,000 price correction, the hash rate continues to rise, and the sum of computing power from known pools is at an all-time high.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph