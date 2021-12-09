Bitcoin: hashrate again at all-time highs

Bitcoin’s hashrate is back to its all-time high.

As this is an estimate, there are several sources that calculate different values, but they all agree that in the last few days Bitcoin’s hashrate recorded the highest levels ever.

New Bitcoin hashrate record

The previous peak had occurred in early May, or shortly before the Chinese mining ban brought it down. Back then, the price of a BTC was around $ 57,000.

According to various sources, the daily peak was around 180 Eh / s, with an hourly peak of about 190.

Between 6 and 8 December they were once again exceeded 180 Eh / s, with hourly peaks above 190.

So more or less the level of the last few days is the same as the highs of the beginning of May, even if for some sources the new all-time high would have been recorded in recent days.

Estimates

Eg CoinWarz estimates that on 6 December there was a maximum hourly peak of even 215 Eh / s, that is well above the 191 of May.

According to Ycharts instead on 6 December there would have been a daily peak of almost 191 Eh / s, against the 190.5 of May 9, but lower than the 198 of mid-April.

Coin.dance, which instead takes the weekly averages as a reference, indicates this week’s average at 182 Eh / s, against 178 at the beginning of May.

So although all sources agree that the current Bitcoin hashrate levels are in line with the highs of the days around May 10, only a few argue thatand in fact in recent days there has been a new all-time high.

Because the hashrate grows

What is surprising, however, is the fact that the price of BTC in the last few days it has never exceeded $ 52,000, averaging around $ 48,000 or $ 49,000.

This is 14% below the $ 57,000 level of early May, when the previous highs were recorded.

However, there may be a logical explanation for this apparent anomaly.

In fact, in May there were two dynamics, now absent, which probably had limited further growth of the hashrate.

The first is that, in reality, the Chinese ban had started almost a month earlier, in mid-April, and by mid-May it had only intensified to lead to the total disappearance of the Chinese hashrate in July on Bitcoin mining. Now, however, Chinese miners have moved, and there is nothing of this type that can limit their growth.

The second is chand the price had grown very fast, as it had never exceeded $ 50,000 until just three months ago. Increasing the hashrate is a slow process, which involves large investments and the construction of large infrastructures. Another seven months have passed since then, during which the miners have had plenty of time to equip themselves with new machinery.

It proves it profitability of Bitcoin mining, which in the last month has decreased significantly from $ 0.45 to $ 0.26 per Th / s, but still for example at the levels of September or February. Note that it had rarely been above $ 0.2 in recent years.

In other words, if Bitcoin’s price holds, that’s to be expected new hashrate records in the coming weeks.