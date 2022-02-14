Bitcoin, hashrate reaches record values: has the recovery begun?

The weekend just ended was a brief moment of stabilization for cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, after almost all currencies registered last Friday. a sharp decline due to geopolitical uncertainty generated by the winds of war that pull in Eastern Europe.

Bitcoin, in particular, is slipped from $ 46,000 to $ 41,500 before the weekly close of the traditional markets, and remained at this value roughly throughout the weekend. Today, at the time of writing this news, a Bitcoin is worth about $ 42,100therefore a value slightly higher than the average of the last few days.

According to data published by the CSR analysis institute, Bitcoin could start a climb again in the next few hours, which could lead him to break through the figure of 48,000 dollars by the end of the week, provided that there are no political upheavals in Ukraine. The forecast therefore suggests one Bitcoin’s rapid recovery after a few months of fatiguewhich culminated in the drastic decline in Bitcoin’s value in January.

Although the goal of $ 200,000 in value is still a long way off, in the last few hours there has also been a increased hashrate to record values, according to YCharts. The hashrate is the measure of power required for mining on the Bitcoin networkand its rise is almost never good news for miners, who are forced into smaller and smaller gains as the hashrate rises.

Saturday, in particular, the hashrate reached 248.11 million Terahash per second, or TH / s, an extremely high figure compared to the average values ​​of last week, which stood at around 180 million Terahash per second. At the moment, however, the hashrate dropped to 209 TH / sa value more in line with the general trend of Bitcoin.