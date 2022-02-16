Bitcoin Hashrate rises to a new high as the price recovers above $ 42,000

Bitcoin’s hash rate has continued its recent rise, riding waves to new highs. The digital asset that suffered following the market crash appears to suffer only in price, as it has kept pace in other ways. Coming out of the weekend, bitcoin recorded a significant spike in its hash rate, leading to a new high of 248.11TH / s over a 24-hour period.

Bitcoin Hash Rate hits a new high

Between 11 and 12 February, the bitcoin hashrate hit a new high. The miners, who have been an integral part of the network since the beginning, have continued to increase their support for it. Not only does mining earn miners through block rewards and transaction fees, it also helps secure the network with their businesses which is why the recent surge is important.

The hash rate continued to fluctuate around the same level for most of the month, floating above and below 200 TH / s. On Saturday, however, Blockchain.com reported that the hash rate was up 31% within a day. This is one of the most significant growth recorded on the blockchain in recent times. In just one year, the hashrate grew by 54%. This comes from China’s crackdown on mining which has seen the region’s hash rate plummet to nearly zero. The digital asset has since recovered from this and soared to new highs.

With more power coming from the miners’ computing machines, the hash rate continued to rise. In turn, it is helping to straighten the bitcoin network, an overall win for the asset.

Why is the hash rate on the rise?

The increase in hash rate can be attributed to the number of miners entering the space. Gone are the days when bitcoin mining was done on computers with graphics cards. Nowadays, there are whole farms dedicated to the operation of thousands of mining machines all linked to give the miners a better chance to mine a block. It has become a robust and billion-dollar industry.

BTC Settles Above $ 42K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

On the flip side, small miners are also ramping up their activities. Even though their small hash rate makes it harder to make a profit, these small miners are finding refuge in mining pools where they pool their hash rate, thereby increasing their chances of finding a block.

This worked for a couple of miners who were able to mine complete blocks, receiving the full reward, despite their small hash rate. With this, smaller miners are going online, but the real values ​​come from the big players.

Bitcoin hash rate is expected to continue to rise as more players enter the mining industry. It has become a haven for investors who want to invest in commodities adjacent to bitcoin. Currently, Russia has overtaken China and the United States to become the country with the highest hash rate.

Featured image from CoinDesk, chart from TradingView.com