Bitcoin: have we arrived in the fourth era?

Bitcoin has an iron monetary policy which has a cycle of about 3 years and ten months. His line is decidedly banal and foresees that the miner who manages to mine a block will come granted the right to create BTC out of thin air. Since May 2020 we are in the midst of the fourth Bitcoin era.

The eras of Bitcoin

From January 2009, the prize it consisted of the right to coin from nothing 50 BTC, but every 210,000 blocks mined the prize was halved.

Since the Bitcoin protocol tries to keep the average time that elapses around 10 minutes between the mining of one block and that of the next block, every 4 years the number of BTC collected by those who manage to mine a block is automatically halved.

However, to be precise, up to now it has only taken on average about 3 years and 10 months, instead of 4 years, to undermine 210,000 blocksi, therefore each epoch lasted less than the estimated times.

The first era of Bitcoin began in January 2009, with 50 BTC awarded as a reward to those who managed to mine a single block.

The block number 210,000 arrived in November 2012, when it happened the first halving, halving the bonus for miners. As of November 2012, they were actually given away to the miner who managed to mine a single block just plus 25 BTC created out of thin air, kicking off the second era of Bitcoin.

This ended in July 2016, when with the block 420,000 the third era of Bitcoin began. The reward for mining a block was halved and became 12.5 BTC. The last halving took place in May 2020, with the block 630,000, and the premium was raised to 6.25 BTC.

The fourth era of Bitcoin

It’s been more than a year now that the fourth era of Bitcoin has begun, which will end at block number 839.999. If the pace of about 3 years and 10 months to mine will be maintained 210,000 blocks, the next halving is expected to take place around March 2024.

The curious thing is that, until now, the maximum price of each era has exceeded the maximum of the previous era, since up to November 2012 the maximum price of the first era was about $ 15, while the maximum price of the second era was $ 1,156, that of the third $ 20,089, and that of the fourth era ( in progress) is currently $ 64,804. However, they are still missing about two and a half years before the fourth epoch ends, so as to bring the maximum price to a higher result.

The cycles of Bitcoin

The trend emerges more clearly when graphing the BTC price curve in a spiral that runs through a space divided into four-year cycles.

This spiral makes the so-called quite clear Bitcoin’s “halving cycle”, from the point of view of the price, and the four eras that have followed one another until now. Until now, never in any era the price at a certain time fell below the level which he had at the same time as the previous epochs, drawing in fact a growing spiral.

It should also be noted that the maximum prices of all the periods were reached at the end of the year, between November and December, and in both cases of the only two periods between one halving and another (2012-2016 and 2016-2020) the maximum peaks were reached between November and December of the year following the halving, i.e. in 2013 and 2017 respectively. In the case of such a pattern should repeati, the maximum price of the current fourth epoch in progress could occur just between November and December of this year, 2021.