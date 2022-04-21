Bitcoin Heads for Two-Week Highs as Terra Promises BTC Price Will Get Interesting Soon

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered ground on April 21 after bears failed to control short-term price action overnight.

BTC/USD 1-day candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Holding $42,300 could open the way to $50,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the BTC/USD pair hitting new local highs of $42,455 on Bitstamp on Thursday.

Short of opening on Wall Street, the bullish momentum saw the pair reach its highest since April 10th. However, Wednesday’s opening bell was accompanied by bearish price pressure, so traders remained cautious about what might come next.

“If the market wants to see the continuation, it has to break out of that region around $42,300 for Bitcoin,” said Cointelegraph contributor, Michael van de Poppe, to his Twitter followers.

“This is also a daily break. If it breaks, I assume a retest of $46,000 is just around the corner and possibly beyond $50,000.”

A lot stood in the way of reaching $50,000 and reclaiming it as support. As Cointelegraph reported, in addition to various long-term moving averages, the yearly opening level, coupled with whale selling habits, have prevented the bulls from breaking out of the 2022 trading range.

“So far, everything is going well for Bitcoin”, reasoned van de Poppe in his latest updatenoting that the US Dollar Money Index (DXY) continued to pull back in what is traditionally a boost for crypto markets.

“I don’t think the rally is over as DXY is showing weakness.”

Also emboldened by the prospect of higher BTC price performance was the Blockchain protocol, Earth, now famous as one of the biggest Bitcoin whales after buying almost 45,000 BTC in 2022.

In a tweet on April 21, the firm’s official account claimed that Bitcoin was in line to “get spicy,” hinting that it did not expect continuation of the sideways price action.

Things are gonna get spicy real soon. You will beware. $UST $BTC — Terra (UST) Powered by LUNA (@terra_money) April 21, 2022

Whales disagree with “raise only” bets

However, looking at whale movements more generally, a convincing trend is still missing.

As trader and analyst Rekt Capital pointed out earlier today, buying and selling among the biggest Bitcoin holders remains stuck in a tight range.

“The number of unique addresses with a minimum of 10,000 BTC has increased since February 21,” commented along with data from on-chain analytics company, Glassnode.

“That said, early signs of a lower high forming as some whales unloaded positions at ~$43,000. Whales in general are accumulating, but some have sold recently. Could higher low be seen again?”

BTC addresses with 10,000 coins compared to the BTC/USD pair chart. Source: Rekt Capital on Twitter

Addresses holding at least 10,000 BTC peaked in 2018, with the bottom of the December bear market of that year sparking a heavy reallocation.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

