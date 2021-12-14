Bitcoin heads to Emerging and Zuckerberg relaunches Libra

Bitcoin trading quadrupled during the pandemic. But more than in the West where the phenomenon is speculative, everyday use is spreading in India, Vietname and Emerging. WhatsApp focuses on Brazil

Mark Zuckerberg, not at all impressed by the wave of criticism for Facebook’s attitude towards fake news, continues his march towards a virtual world governed by his (that is, his own) rules. It is these days the news that Whatsapp has taken an important step in the world of cryptocurrencies with the possibility, for American users, to send and receive money via the Novi digital wallet, developed by Facebook-Meta. Subscribers can make payments, and then receive them, directly from the chat rooms, using the service offered by Novi, at no additional cost. At the moment the program affects a limited number of accounts present within the US territory, but you can think that the range of action will be extended to at least India and Brazil, where the test phase has just begun, that is, two countries extremely sensitive to the development of meta-currencies.

Novi born from the digital currency project Libra, that Facebook had announced in 2019 with the aim of revolutionizing the global economy, before a step backwards caused by the general outcry. Now Zuckerberg tries again. All transactions will be made using the Pax Dollar (USDP) cryptocurrency, which is part of the category of stable coin, different from bitcoins, because their value remains anchored to that of the physical currency with which they are associated, in this case the dollar. The conversion is therefore guaranteed 1: 1 and immediate. Novi and WhatsApp have confirmed that the service does not require any type of commission at any stage of its use.

Not, the reference to Brazil and India is certainly accidental. Virtual currencies, notes a recent study by the Bayes Business School, are struggling to establish themselves as a payment tool due to the extreme volatility of the courses and the frequency of fraud and criminal activities. The use of Bitcoin and its surroundings remains mainly speculative, with the important exception of NFT (not fungible token) that keep track of who creates them, widely used in luxury and in the art world.

The picture changes, however, in the emerging markets where cryptocurrencies have conquered a significant slice of the market, starting with remittances from emigrants, which are safer and less expensive. And so countries like Nigeria and Kenya. Since the outbreak of the pandemic Bitcoin exchanges quadrupled thanks to the boom in platforms in Latin America, Africa and the Far East. In the first places there are Vietnam, Pakistan and India where the attempt to outlaw Bitcoin has failed, even if New Dehli does not despair (like China and Nigeria) to enter the market with a national cryptocurrency.

Zuckerberg is now trying to wedge himself into this trend by circumventing the problems raised by the most important central banks, from the Fed to the ECB, which are also committed to gaining positions on markets, which are wild for now, but also for this reason excellent hunting grounds for cybersecurity.