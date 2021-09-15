Bitcoin, here are 11 countries that don’t tax cryptocurrencies

Collecting income and capital gains taxes from Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is now common, however there are several countries that are bucking the trend, eager to see how this emerging asset develops and to encourage innovation and for this reason they have implemented more friendly laws. which allow investors to buy, sell or hold digital assets without any tax liability.

Belarus is taking an experimental approach to cryptocurrencies. In March 2018, a new law legalized cryptocurrency activities in the Eastern European state, exempting individuals and businesses involved in them from taxes until 2023. Under the law, mining and investing in cryptocurrencies are considered investments personal and therefore exempt from income tax and capital gains.

Liberal laws aim to promote the development of a digital economy and technological innovation. The country was recently ranked third in Eastern Europe and 19th globally in P2P cryptocurrency trading levels.

Germany offers a unique version of taxing digital currencies like Bitcoin. Unlike most other states, the largest European economy treats Bitcoin as private money, as opposed to a currency, commodity or stock. For German residents, any cryptocurrency held for over a year is tax free, regardless of the amount. If the assets are held for less than a year, the capital gains tax does not accrue on a sale, as long as the amount does not exceed € 600.

However, for companies it is a different matter; a startup incorporated in Germany has yet to pay corporate income taxes on cryptocurrency earnings, just as it would any other business.

Hong Kong itself is not a country but a Special Administrative Region of China, with theoretical autonomy over its business. And Hong Kong’s cryptocurrency tax legislation is a far-reaching affair, even after new guidelines were issued in 2020. Basically, whether cryptocurrencies are taxed or not depends on their use.

If digital assets are purchased for long-term investment purposes, any profits from the divestiture would not be subject to profit tax, but this does not apply to companies – their Hong Kong profits from cryptocurrency businesses are taxable .

Credit: Pixabay

Following the passage of a law to make Bitcoin legal in El Salvador, the country will exempt foreign investors from paying taxes on their Bitcoin earnings. Malaysia also does not tax capital gains on cryptocurrencies, but frequent trading is considered a profession. However, the profits from active cryptocurrency trading can be considered as revenue and therefore considered taxable income. Companies involved in cryptocurrency are also subject to Malaysian income tax.

The government of Malta, the so-called “Blockchain Island”, recognizes Bitcoin “as a unit of account, medium of exchange or store of value”. Malta does not charge capital gains tax on long-standing digital currencies such as Bitcoin, but cryptocurrency trading is considered similar to day trading of stocks and attracts business income tax at the rate of 35%. However, this can be mitigated between 5 and 0%, through ‘structuring options’ available under the Maltese system.

Portugal has adopted liberal tax laws towards cryptocurrencies in an effort to encourage innovation and has one of the most crypto-friendly tax regimes in the world. Proceeds from the sale of cryptocurrencies by individuals are tax free since 2018 and cryptocurrency trading is not considered investment income. However, businesses that accept digital currencies as payment for goods and services are subject to income tax.

Capital Gains Tax does not exist in Singapore, so neither individuals nor companies that hold cryptocurrency are liable, but Singapore-based companies are subject to income tax, if their core business is cryptocurrency trading or if they accept cryptocurrency as payment.

Slovenia is another country that treats individuals and businesses separately as part of its cryptocurrency tax system. No capital gains tax is levied on individuals when they sell Bitcoin, and capital gains are not considered income. However, companies that receive payments in cryptocurrencies, or through mining, are required to pay taxes at the corporate rate.

Not surprisingly, Switzerland, home to the innovation hub known as “Crypto Valley”, also has one of the most forward-looking fiscal policies. Cryptocurrency profits made by a qualified individual through investing and trading are treated as tax-free capital gains. However, income from professional trading and mining is subject to income tax. Specifically, tax laws differ regionally and an annual “property tax” is levied on the total amount of cryptocurrencies owned, along with the rest of an individual’s net worth.

The island nation of Bermuda is a tax haven – it imposes no income, capital gains, withholding taxes or other taxes on digital assets or transactions involving digital assets.