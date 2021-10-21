Bitcoin, here are the 4 reasons why it is flying (but watch out for the danger of the bubble)

Listen to the audio version of the article

Last May, while Bitcoin collapsed by 60% in a few sessions, dropping below 30 thousand dollars and losing all the gains made in the first four months of 2021, investors in the crypto world were divided, as often happens, into bears and bulls . The former hypothesized the beginning of a deeper bear market that could have brought the price to the 10,000 area or even lower. The latter, on the other hand, observed the violent drawdown as an emotional pledge to be paid for those who operate with such a volatile asset as Bitcoin. However, the last bullish cycle, which started in the summer of 2020, has not yet been compromised.

The bulls were right (maybe)

Looking at what has been happening in the last few sessions it would seem that the latter are right. And the 189 days that have elapsed at heart since the previous record of April 14 could have turned out to be an accumulation phase (technical phase of a price characterized by the muted entry of strong hands, that is, large investors) rather than a distribution (culmination of a bullish cycle when those in profit gradually go out “distributing” the profits).

The dynamics of onchain transactions

Some signs that it could be an accumulation phase (preparatory to the upside of the last few hours, which experts classify as a “realization” phase which would inevitably follow sooner or later a distribution) could be deduced by observing the onchain data, a prerogative of the crypto world where, unlike what happens on traditional markets, transactions are tracked, because they are registered in that public register called blockchain.

In these cases, experts compare the Bitcoins present on Binance (the largest crypto exchange in the world and the most used by the retail public) with those parked on Coinbase (listed on Wall Street and widely used by institutions, the “strong hands” to be clear. ). Well, in that storm phase on Bitcoin the onchain data revealed a strong flow of Bitcoin on Binance (a “bearish” signal since those who transfer their Bitcoins from private wallets to an exchange usually do so because they want to sell them) while on Coinbase c ‘they were outflows (a sign that the institutions, rather than selling, were accumulating).

A “harmonic” leap

Always resorting to onchain analysis and examining the general data of how many Bitcoins are present on the exchanges today, we note that we are at an all-time low. Out of a total of 18.8 million bitcoins mined (of which probably 4 million have been lost), less than 2.6 million are on the market today. The jump in the price of Bitcoin, following this metric, is therefore harmonious and not random. The result of a sort of shortage of raw materials, a bit like what is happening (for different reasons) on the non-digital commodities market (copper, oil, natural gas, etc.). Also onchain data tells us that 85% of all Bitcoins in circulation have not been moved in the last 90 days. It signals that the holders (or hodlers as they are called in the crypto world) do not seem willing (for now) to deprive themselves of their Bitcoins.