Bitcoin, here is the point of the situation: resistance at 40 thousand dollars

Business weekend for buyers of Bitcoin which should benefit from its latest momentum in the short term. The queen of cryptocurrencies has stabilized between 30 and 40 thousand dollars thanks to the conditions of oversold which have remained almost intact. Unfortunately, however, there is no good news from the long-term indicators which remain neutral and bearish. This could therefore curb the rise towards the resistance zone between $ 40,000 and $ 43,000. We assess the situation.

Bitcoin and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Currently, the index RSI weekly of Bitcoin is approaching oversold levels. This situation is very similar to what happened in March 2020. At the time, this anticipated a price hike. However, currently the monthly charts reveal that strong sales pressure it is maintaining an almost bearish trend and could also maintain it in the medium term.

Nonetheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) daily chart shows a ascent from oversold levels starting January 22. A signal that could bring many closer buyers to short term.

Furthermore, a number of situations are confirming that the correlations between cryptocurrencies ei stock markets, especially the highly technological ones, are increasing. This is one of the reasons why traditional adoption will not be enough to raise the price of Bitcoin according to Goldman Sachs.

In contrast, or perhaps hand in hand, several analysts are convinced that currently the secret to earning is to look to Bitcoin In the long term. Investing in the long term, according to the current elements provided by the crypto market, can be a good solution to take advantage of the decidedly fluctuating price trend.

Finally, also the announcement of Telsa, implicit in its quarterly reports, reassured the general sentiment towards Bitcoin. Know that the company of Elon Musk still holds a large part of the BTC, purchased in April 2021, despite the last moonshine, it has injected a lot of security among investors and traders.