Bitcoin, here’s how Tesla can become a mining hub

Use the technology of your own Tesla model 3 of 2018 for the mining from the cryptocurrencies. It is the challenge taken up by Siraj Raval, who decided to tell Cnbc his experience. The system devised by Raval starts from an Apple Mac Mini M1 computer, powered by an inverter connected to the 12-volt power supply of the car’s center console. This process, used for the mining of Bitcoin and Ethereum, has come to earn its inventor between 400 and 800 dollars a month.

Citing the opinion of some experts, Cnbc reports that of Alejandro de la Torre, specialized in mining, according to whom it is essentially a question of evaluating the energy costs of the methods used for mining: “The main component – he explains – is the price energy, we simply have to decide whether using that produced by an electric vehicle is convenient “.

But Raval’s experience is not the first of its kind in the United States. Before him he had tried to use the batteries of one Tesla for mining too Chris Allessi, the first owner in Wisconsin – in 2018 – of a car of the brand founded by Elon Musk. The youtuber specialized in new technologies related to the world of electricity, which on the video platform of the galaxy Google he is known by his stage name of K-Man, has a hobby of building custom electric cars, and likes to compare himself to the figure of “Doc Brown” from Back to the Future. At the time, Allessi had also experimented with two mining solutions that started with a Tesla Model S.

In essence, the process of the mining consists in using the computing power of computers distributed on a global scale with the aim of creating new cryptocurrencies and validating the transactions that already take place through these tools. An extremely energy-intensive process, and therefore particularly expensive in economic terms as well as environmental sustainability. Mining takes place thanks to the use of dedicated software: in the case of Allessi a “Bitmain Antminer S9” was connected directly to the battery of the electric car with the support of an inverter, directly using the display inside the vehicle to connect to the mining site directly from the cockpit.

A technology that has been refined by Raval, according to which the best way to mine through the Tesla is on the one hand to modify the car’s internal computer, and on the other to connect the GPU (graphics processing unit) directly to the electric motor of the vehicle. .

