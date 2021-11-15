Bitcoin, highest daily / weekly candle closings in history

The highest weekly candle close for Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s price traded in an even tighter range over the weekend than it started last week until Sunday’s final 4-hour candle. BTC’s session low on Monday was $ 63,794 and its session high [65.471 dollari] it wasn’t just the highest weekly candle close in Bitcoin history, but also the highest level traders have ever reached on the daily time scale in BTC history.

The 1 day BTC / USD chart below CryptoManiac101 shows that the next major target for Bitcoin bulls is the 161.80 fib extension [$87.151,62].

If Bitcoin bulls are pushed back to $ 64.8k again, the bears will attempt to push the price back to the 78.60% fib level. [57.146,75 dollari]. If the bulls fail to hold the 78.60% level as support, the next stop is at the 61.80% fib level. [$51.088,08].

Bitcoin bulls will first seek confirmation on the 4-hour time frame above $ 64,899 and a close above this 4-hour level could usher in a retest of the $ 66.8k level. [un vecchio ATH di BTC].

From the point of view of the Bitcoin bears, they are finding solace in the 1-month BTC / USD chart. The 1-month BTC / USD chart above from kalvitethehodler it shows no technical damage, but shows bearish divergence on RSI and BTC volume.

The price of BTC is at a pivotal point for this cycle and it seems to be the moment of the decision on the monthly time frame – will Bitcoin make another new high or is the price of BTC preparing for a bigger reversal?

BTC’s 7-day price range is $ 63,091- $ 69,044. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 15,871- $ 69,044. Bitcoin reached its all-time high on November 10, just 5 days ago.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 15,984.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 62,448.

Bitcoin closed on Sunday [+1,65%] and + $ 1,065.00 on the daily time frame.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether has been pushed back to $ 5k as bullish traders relied on the level $ 4.5k as support resistance.

The ETH / USD 1 week chart below from woolleyfx shows ETHER’s performance on the weekly time frame and on Sunday Ether closed again in green for $ 14.

Ether bullish traders are still trying to break out of the $ 5k level for the first time ever. If successful, traders will soon have their sights set on the $ 7.5k level.

The bears of ETH are hoping they can counter yet another bullish impulse and again postpone the price of Ether down to test the $ 4.5k level followed by a secondary target of the $ 3.9k- $ 4k level.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,536- $ 4,727 and the 7-day price range is $ 4,528- $ 4,878. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 443.72- $ 4,878, and ETH’s all-time high was hit on November 10.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 449.21.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,322.

Ether [-0,41%] closed its daily candle on Sunday at 4,625 dollars and in red for a third consecutive day.

Algorand analysis

The price of ALGO is trying to break towards new ATHs after a false breakout on a daily scale in the last week.

Traders can see on the ALGO / USD 1 day chart below from EBITDAtiger, the price of ALGO has very little resistance overhead when looking left on the chart in case of a break up.

ALGO’s bearish traders are hoping they can prevent another breakout attempt on the current bullish flag shown below. Their first target, if they can push the price down, is the $ 1.87 level for a retest of that region.

Even if ALGO’s bearish traders manage to push the price down to that level, it could be the spring for the bulls to pick up enough volume for the bulls to breakout above the $ 2.11 level.

Algorand’s 24-hour price range is $ 1.93- $ 2.12 and the 7-day price range is $ 1.86- $ 2.25. ALGO’s 52-week price range is $ .256- $ 2.54.

ALGO’s price on this date last year was $ .256.

The average price for Algorand over the past 30 days is $ 1.88.

Algorand [-4.52%%] closed its daily candle on Wednesday with a value of $ 1.98 and in red figures for a second day in a row.