Bitcoin hits $ 50,000 as volatility returns to the market

On October 5th, Bitcoin (BTC) hit $ 50,000 for the first time in a month, continuing a triumphant comeback in top shape.

BTC / USD hourly chart (Bitstamp)
BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

The price of BTC has reached unchanged levels for a month

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD gained 5% on Tuesday, briefly returning above the high psychological significance level.

In the most recent hit of “Uptober,” the bears were taken by surprise and lost control of the $ 50,000.

The main cryptocurrency benefited from macro uncertainty, aggravated by the blackout of several social media which also involved Facebook and Instagram.

For Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, previous price behaviors suggest that an upside is the most likely conclusion for current moves, while potential dips will be limited.

Considering the conclusion from the historical price action, it seems more likely that Bitcoin will continue higher around $ 50,000 or perhaps even the recent high, then reverting to $ 49,000 before continuing its rally.He said in his new YouTube update.

Furthermore, he added that $ 47,500 would be an “ideal” bounce zone for a retest, but lower levels would be disadvantageous for the bulls.

Altcoins are not keeping up

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is outperforming major altcoins, which seem slower to react.

Related: Bitcoin beats stocks and commodities and becomes the best performing asset of 2021

Only Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded more significant daily gains, with 10% versus 5% of BTC thanks once again to a veiled advertising by Elon Musk.

The largest altcoin, Ether (ETH), was only up 2% to just above $ 3,400.

ETH / USD Hourly Chart (Bitstamp)
ETH / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

