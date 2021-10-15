News

Bitcoin hits $ 60,000 for the first time since April, after rumors of an upcoming ETF in the US

Posted on
Bitcoin has briefly passed the $ 60,000 mark for the first time since April: interest in cryptocurrency has suddenly increased following reports suggesting how a Bitcoin futures-based ETF could be launched in the US as early as next week.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro shows that Bitcoin’s price has been on a gradual rise since the beginning of the month. Prior to the recent bullish momentum, the cryptocurrency fluctuated around $ 42,000 from September 20 to October 1; the $ 60,000 wall was first broken on the Bitstamp exchange around 5:00 UTC today, and now Bitcoin is only 7% off its all-time high of $ 64,800 reached in April.

Since then, the price has corrected slightly: the cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $ 59,500.

According to what Bloomberg recently reported, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission may be close toapproval of several Bitcoin futures ETFs as early as next week.

Rumors of the upcoming approval sent the price spike by $ 6,000 in just two days – an 11% increase, from $ 54,000 to $ 60,000.

