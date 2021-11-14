Bitcoin hits a new record: is it time to invest? – Sanremonews.it

Bitcoin has been growing in the past few weeks, breaking its previous records. The cryptocurrency recently hit a new high of over $ 68,000 per token, up more than 53% since the beginning of October. Some experts believe this is just the beginning for Bitcoin, predicting that its price will hit six figures in the relatively near future.

To be clear, no one knows for sure whether Bitcoin’s price will continue to rise. After all, cryptocurrency is still speculative at this point, and no one knows where it will be in five or 10 years.

However, considering Bitcoin’s monumental gains over the past year, it can be tempting to start investing in cryptocurrency. But is it really time to buy? Here are three things to consider.

1. Consider your risk tolerance

When deciding whether to invest in Bitcoin (or any cryptocurrency), the most important factor to consider is your risk tolerance.

Despite being around for over a decade, Bitcoin is still relatively new. While it is gaining greater acceptance among merchants and the general public as a form of payment, it still has a long way to go before it is considered mainstream. It will likely face regulatory hurdles as well, as the US government has already started cracking down on the cryptocurrency industry.

Furthermore, Bitcoin can be incredibly volatile. In the last year alone, it has experienced a roller coaster of ups and downs. For some risk-averse investors, these ups and downs can be hard to digest, even using secure platforms like Bitcoin Code.

This does not necessarily mean that Bitcoin is a bad investment. Despite its short-term volatility, it could achieve positive long-term returns.

But investing in cryptocurrency is not the same as investing in stocks, and there is a different set of risks involved. Before buying, make sure you fully understand what you are getting yourself into.

2. Think about how much you can afford to invest

As a general rule, it is best to avoid investing money that you may need in the next few years. When investing in cryptocurrencies, this guideline is especially important.

Since Bitcoin is riskier than many other types of investments, it is wise to only invest money that you can afford to lose. While there are stories of investors making millions with cryptocurrency, such cases are rare. Rather than investing your life savings in Bitcoin, think carefully about how comfortable you would feel about losing and not investing beyond that limit.

Reviewing your overall financial situation can also help determine if now is the right time to invest in Bitcoin. Before investing, make sure all your bills are paid and you have a solid emergency fund with savings of at least three to six months. If your finances are anything but ideal, it might be wise to focus your efforts there before investing in cryptocurrency.

3. Double check the rest of your portfolio

Finally, if you choose to invest in Bitcoin, make sure you don’t put all your eggs in one basket, so to speak. A well-diversified portfolio is key to helping your savings survive volatility, and it’s especially important if you’re investing in Bitcoin.

A diversified portfolio includes at least two dozen stocks from multiple sectors. The more variety you have in your portfolio, the less risk you take. That way, if Bitcoin ends up taking a bad turn, a failed investment won’t sink your entire wallet.

Bitcoin can break records, but that doesn’t mean you should rush out and buy. It could be a rewarding investment and a smart addition to your portfolio. But Bitcoin isn’t suitable for everyone, and by considering these factors, you can determine if it’s a smart option for you.