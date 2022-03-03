Bitcoin hits its ceiling again, can its price exceed USD 45 thousand?

Key facts: Already the price of bitcoin has found a ceiling at $45,000 in January and February.

After the resistance breakout, it is expected to return to $48,000.

Everything seemed ready for the price of bitcoin (BTC) to once again exceed $45,000 per unit this Tuesday, March 1. However, the cryptocurrency once again encountered a roadblock along the way. Its great resistance this year has been precisely that mark, in which it fell back slightly during the day on Tuesday.

At its highest point of the day, the price of the main cryptocurrency in the market reached a cap of $44,949 per unit, according to data from TradingView. However, at the close of the daily candle it was around $44,400.

This Tuesday, BTC rose nearly 3%, after appreciating more than 14% on Monday. And the way the market was moving, it seemed like it had the potential to break the toughest mark this year, but it didn’t.

Advertising

At the time of writing this article, BTC is trading on exchanges for approximately $44,100. With that mark, the price of the coin is still 7% below how it started in 2022, despite the recovery of the previous days.

Bitcoin opened the year above $46,000 and although it almost touched $48,000 on January 1, it had been falling ever since. After going below 40,000, in mid-January it failed for the first time in its attempt to recover the mark that continues to elude cryptocurrency today. Then it happened twice more in February, and now at the beginning of March.

$45,000 has been positioned as very strong resistance for bitcoin this year.

Source: TradingView.

There is stiff resistance, but also good support

Not everything is negative. Because just as BTC has hit a hitherto insurmountable ceiling of $45,000, it also found good support so far this year: it has always remained above 33,000despite various falls.

Between January and February, the market has visited $33,000 and $34,000 on a couple of occasions. But in both, that visit was harshly rejected, with rebounds above $37,000 that same day.

One of the keys to these levels for the price of bitcoin is institutional investors. As we recently reviewed in this medium, the whales would defend some prices, such as the purchase averages of MicroStrategy ($30,200) and Tesla ($34,700), publicly traded companies with the largest BTC reserves. So far, that scenario has come to pass.

Once the fence of $45,000 was broken, a new challenge would come for the price of bitcoin: take back the $48,000 per coin on the market. Not only would it mean returning to green this year, but it is the average purchase price of the first country with bitcoin as legal tender, El Salvador.

Just as it hit a ceiling, bitcoin also has good support at $33,000.

Source: TradingView

Bitcoin resumes the bullish course, after three red months

Despite hitting a ceiling again, bitcoin’s momentum looks promising. Especially, considering that the closure of February left as balance the first month in green since last October, as reportedWe are in CriptoNoticias.

When the war between Russia and Ukraine began last week, bitcoin seemed to be out of favor. Especially against gold, which was presented as a store of value in the markets.

However, the cryptocurrency has been strengthening in the following days, as users have depleted coins on exchanges. This gives the impression that BTC is being used more as a refuge than for speculation in the middle of the war scenario, which could strengthen it in the long term.