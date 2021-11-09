Bitcoin hits new all-time highs, but there is a large sell wall at $ 70,000 on Bitfinex

Bitcoin (BTC) hit $ 68,000 today – according to some analysts, this is just the beginning of a much broader bullish momentum.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin challenges the “Great Wall of Finex”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the BTC / USD pair made impressive gains tonight. On Sunday, the cryptocurrency was around $ 62,000, but its price has soared by 11.4% in just over two days: a new all-time high of $ 68,564.

“BTC’s highest close after consolidation. We are ready for take-off,” predicted trader Pentoshi at the beginning of the week.

Filbfilb, co-founder and analyst of the Decentrader trading platform, noted that Bitcoin is now addressing what defines the “Great Wall of Finex:” a large sell wall on the Bitfinex exchange at around $ 70,000, in contrast to the recent trend of accumulation by whales.

If that wall were to be breached, the upside potential would increase considerably. The forecasts of $ 98,000 by the end of the month, considered impossible just a few days ago, are becoming more and more plausible:

“The price of Bitcoin has established consecutively: – Highest monthly closing ever

– Highest weekly closing ever

– Highest daily closing ever The sky is clear, we are ready for a new phase of price discovery. “

The #bitcoin price has consecutively set:

– All-time high monthly close ✅

– All-time high weekly close ✅

– All-time high daily close ✅ Skies are clear for a new round of price discovery pic.twitter.com/5lqywzbnwi – Dilution-proof (@dilutionproof) November 9, 2021

Growth in 2021, while closely following the behavior observed in bull markets in both 2013 and 2017, remained relatively modest compared to past post-halving cycles.

Invest in BTC before 2022, advises Scaramucci

Institutional demand for Bitcoin, even at an all-time high, shows no signs of abating ahead of the possible launch in the United States of the spot-based Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

Related: Ether returns to price discovery phase, approaching $ 5,000

“Bitcoin at $ 70,000 on the way,” he added Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of SkyBridge Capital, hinting that this could be a great time to buy cryptocurrency:

“The big institutional demand has finally arrived. I am looking to place my orders before 2022.”

Bitcoin vs. gold. Source: Woobull

It seems that investors are betting more on Bitcoin than gold to protect their capital from inflation: BTC’s market cap recently reached 10.7% of the precious metal.

As for the sustainability of current growth, funding rates on exchanges are high but not excessively. On Binance, that value is even lower today than it was on Monday.