Bitcoin hits new records after the launch of the first ETF

(Teleborsa) – The price of Bitcoin has hit new records, surpassing $ 66,000 after the launch of the first US ETF linked to the most popular of cryptocurrencies. The fund is seeing substantial purchases in the first two trading days. Bitcoin trades at $ 66,104 at 4:15 pm Italian time, according to data from CoinMarketCap, thus surpassing the previous record of $ 64,899 recorded in mid-April. The rise is 6% in the last 24 hours and 20% in the last week.

The rally in Bitcoin also pushes other cryptoassets up: Ethereum is up by 4.9% to $ 3,998, Cardano by 3% to $ 2.19 and Binance by 2% to $ 495. L’ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which tracks Bitcoin futures contracts by speculating on the future price of the cryptocurrency, was up nearly 5% on its first day of trading on Tuesday. The ETF today shows a 3% rise to $ 43.1.

Bitcoin had already resumed its run for a few weeks, after being dropped below $ 30,000 during the summer. In recent months, criticism of its energy consumption and the Chinese repression of anyone who mined or traded cryptocurrencies had intensified. “It’s a validation moment – Jesse Proudman, co-founder and CEO of Makara, a crypto consulting firm, told Bloomberg – The question is no longer whether this asset class will continue to exist, I think it is a really significant sign in the history of the broader class. of digital assets “.